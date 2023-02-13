iQoo Neo 7 5G India launch date is set for February 16, and the company has already revealed the design, colour options, and specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 Indian variant. According to details shared by the company, the phone appears to be a rebadged version of the iQoo Neo 7 SE, which was released in China last December. The iQoo Neo 7 5G in India is marketed as a high-performance device, particularly for gamers. A new leak has hinted at the price of the smartphone's base variant in India, days ahead of its debut.

The base variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage will be available at Rs. 26,999 including offers, according to details leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The company is yet to officially announce details such as pricing and availability of the upcoming handset.

iQOO Neo 7 base variant 8GB+128GB might cost ₹26,999 including offers. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 12, 2023

According to a previous report, the iQoo Neo 7 5G will be available in two colour variants - Interstellar Black and Frost Blue. The same report added that the smartphone with the storage configuration of 12GB + 256GB will be priced at Rs. 34,999 in India.

The tipster adds that there may be discounts available on certain bank cards and exchange offers, with cashback of up to Rs. 4,000. This would effectively bring the cost of the upcoming smartphone down to Rs. 30,999. The Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G will go on sale on February 19 or February 20, according to Yadav.

iQoo previously revealed that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The phone will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will include a full-coverage 3D Cooling System as well as an ultra-game mode.

The iQoo Neo 7 India variant appears to be a rebranded variant of the iQoo Neo 7 SE, which was released in China last December, according to the teased specifications. On the back, it had a triple-camera setup led by a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. In addition to the main camera, the back panel houses a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera located in the hole-punch cutout on the front.

The 8GB + 128GB storage model of the iQoo Neo 7 SE was released in China for CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,800). There are also 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB +256GB RAM and storage variants. The phone is available in China in Electric Blue, Interstellar Black, and Galaxy colours. ​

