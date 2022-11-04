Technology News
iQoo Neo 7 SE Tipped to Pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, May Launch in December

iQoo Neo 7 SE is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 November 2022 11:07 IST
iQoo Neo 7 SE Tipped to Pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, May Launch in December

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo recently launched the iQoo Neo 7 in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

  • iQoo Neo 7 SE may sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC may achieve a clock rate of up to 3.1GHz

iQoo Neo 7 SE could be launched by the end of this year. This handset is believed to be a slightly toned-down version of the iQoo Neo 7 that was launched in October. It was recently reported that the handset may feature a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. However, a reliable tipster has now hinted that this iQoo smartphone may come packing a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC instead. This chipset is yet to be announced, so its specifications are still under wraps.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the iQoo Neo 7 SE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. This chipset is said to pack one major Cortex-X2 core with a clock rate of up to 3.1 GHz. This primary core is found on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset as well.

The tipster suggests that the iQoo Neo 7 SE might be launched by the end of December this year. A recent report suggests that this iQoo smartphone could feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iQoo Neo 7 SE is said to come in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants. However, the storage information of this handset is still unknown. It is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

As per the leaks, the smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. iQoo is yet to officially announce the specifications and launch details of the iQoo Neo 7 SE.

The company had recently launched the iQoo Neo 7 in China. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For optics, the smartphone gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The company had recently launched the iQoo Neo 7 in China. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For optics, the smartphone gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 SE, iQoo Neo 7 SE specifications, iQoo, MediaTek Dimensity 8200, MediaTek
Siddhant Chandra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Details Leak Again, 200-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

