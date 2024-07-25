[Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed

iQoo is all set to launch the Z9s series in August, including Z9s and Z9s Pro smartphones. The company has been teasing the launch of its upcoming Z-series in the last few days. Gadgets 360 is the first to confirm the names of the upcoming smartphones from iQoo. Further, iQoo CEO Nipun Marya exclusively confirmed to Gadgets 360 that both phones will launch in India in the second or third week of August.

Marya said, “The iQoo Z9s and Z9s pro will launch sometime in the second or third week of August.”

Speaking to Gadgets 360, Marya added that both iQoo Z9s and Z9s Pro are solid products in their respective price bands and that it is the first for the brand to launch two products simultaneously. Unfortunately, no further details were shared with us about the Z9s series for now.

Considering the new phones will be part of the iQoo Z9 series, we can expect performance bumps in the latest devices. The Z9s series image teased by iQoo confirmed a triple camera setup at the back, but at this point, we are not sure about other specifications.

In China, iQoo launched three phones under the Z9 moniker - the iQoo Z9 5G, Z9 Turbo 5G and Z9x 5G. On the other hand, iQoo already launched Z9, Z9x and Z9 Lite in India. Interestingly, the company is further expanding its Z9 series with two more phones. Pricing-wise, the iQoo Z9 starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM variant, Z9x at Rs. 15,999, and Z9 Lite at Rs. 10,499. It is speculated that the new Z9s and Z9s Pro will be priced in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment.

In our iQoo Z9 review, we found the product to be a reliable mid-range device, and at its price, it offered excellent design, display, performance, and battery life. The Z9 also offered an IP54 rating, a highlight of the device at that price. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more details on the upcoming iQoo Z9s series.