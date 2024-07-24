Technology News
iQoo Z9s Series Design Teased, Alleged Model Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of August India Launch

iQoo Z9s series phones are likely to feature triple rear camera units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2024 18:42 IST
iQoo Z9s Series Design Teased, Alleged Model Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of August India Launch

Photo Credit: iQoo

An upcoming iQoo Z9s series handset teased in a white colourway

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9s series are likely to feature multiple handsets
  • The base model could be a rebranded Chinese iQoo Z9
  • The Chinese iQoo Z9 is different from its Indian counterpart
iQoo Z9s series will be introduced in India in August. The company has not yet announced a launch date or confirmed the monikers of the phones in the lineup. However, the company's India head has teased the design of one of the upcoming handsets. Meanwhile, a smartphone, expected to be one of the iQoo Z9s series models, was reportedly spotted on Geekbench. The listing has suggested the chipset, RAM and OS details of the purported phone. It is expected to be a rebadged version of the iQoo Z9 sold in China.

iQoo Z9s Series Design

The design of one of the iQoo Z9s series handsets has been teased by iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) in an X post. The senior executive did not confirm the moniker of the teased phone. It appears in a white shade with a slight marble-like pattern on the rear panel.

The rectangular camera module of the iQoo Z9s phone with a silver border and rounded corners is placed in the top left corner. The volume rocker and power button are seen on the right edge of the handset.

iQoo Z9s Series Alleged Geekbench Listing

The handset with the model number Vivo I2035 spotted on Geekbench is expected to be one of the iQoo Z9s series handsets, according to a report by MySmartPrice. It is speculated to be the base model. The phone appears with 1,137 and 3,044 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively.

According to the report, and looking at the single and multi-core scores, the handset could be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU.

The report adds that this purported base iQoo Z9s could be a rebadged version of the Chinese variant of the iQoo Z9. It is different from the Indian counterpart of the same name, which was launched in India in March.

In China, the iQoo Z9 comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor as well as a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo Z9s Series, iQoo Z9s Series India Launch, iQoo Z9s Series design, iQoo Z9s, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
