Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Z9 Pro Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Camera Specifications Leaked via FV 5 Database

iQoo Z9 Pro Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Camera Specifications Leaked via FV-5 Database

iQoo's upcoming smartphone is speculated to be capable of shooting images in the JPEG/DNG format with a maximum resolution of 4096x3072 pixels.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 July 2024 13:01 IST
iQoo Z9 Pro Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Camera Specifications Leaked via FV-5 Database

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 Pro is expected to join iQoo Z9 and other handsets in the company's smartphone lineup

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 Pro is reported to appear on the BIS website
  • It is speculated to have a 12.5-megapixel primary camera with OIS
  • iQoo Z9 Turbo+ may also launch soon, tipster suggests
Advertisement

iQoo Z9 Pro was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its imminent launch in India, according to a report. The handset is tipped to be part of the iQoo Z9 lineup, which recently got an addition in the form of iQOO Z9 Lite that debuted on July 15. Furthermore, the camera specifications of the handset may also have been leaked via the Camera FV-5 database.

iQoo Z9 Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to a MySmartPrice report, the iQoo Z9 Pro was listed on the BIS website with model number I2305. While this listing did not reveal any specifications of the handset, another listing, via the Camera FV-5 database, suggested that its primary camera may be equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

As per the database, the primary shooter on the iQoo Z9 Pro will be a 12.5-megapixel sensor with a maximum image resolution of 4096x3072 pixels. It is speculated to support 1x magnification with a 68.2-degree horizontal and 58.3-degree vertical field of view. The sensor is tipped to have a f/1.8 aperture and 26.6mm focal length. Additionally, it will reportedly shoot images in the JPEG/DNG format.

The listing also suggests that it may have a 72-3200 ISO range. However, details about the handset's other cameras are unknown. This development comes just a day after information about another smartphone by the company, the iQoo Z9 Turbo+, was leaked on social media by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese).

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Specifications (Expected)

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. It is speculated to feature a flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and may come with the model number V2417A. While the tipster did not reveal specifics about its battery capacity, it is suggested to be equipped with “large silicon cells” (translated from Chinese).

The handset is expected to sit above all the handsets in the iQoo Z9 lineup, including iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9 Lite, iQoo Z9x, and iQoo Z9 Turbo, though the latter has not been introduced in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Z9 Pro, iQoo Z9 Pro Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Offers a First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Set to Debut in India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Live Updates: Best Early Deals on Mobiles, Laptops and More Ahead of the Sale

Related Stories

iQoo Z9 Pro Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Camera Specifications Leaked via FV-5 Database
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Outage of Microsoft Services
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  3. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Early Deals on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on PC Accessories
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals Under Rs. 50,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  2. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  3. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  4. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
  5. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Microsoft Outage, Affecting Services and Bringing ‘Blue Screen of Death’
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
  7. Poco M6 5G 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability
  8. OpenAI GPT-4o Mini Launched As the Company’s Most Cost-Effective Small AI Model
  9. iQoo Z9 Pro Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Camera Specifications Leaked via FV-5 Database
  10. Google Offers a First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Set to Debut in India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »