iQoo Z9 Pro was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its imminent launch in India, according to a report. The handset is tipped to be part of the iQoo Z9 lineup, which recently got an addition in the form of iQOO Z9 Lite that debuted on July 15. Furthermore, the camera specifications of the handset may also have been leaked via the Camera FV-5 database.

iQoo Z9 Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to a MySmartPrice report, the iQoo Z9 Pro was listed on the BIS website with model number I2305. While this listing did not reveal any specifications of the handset, another listing, via the Camera FV-5 database, suggested that its primary camera may be equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

As per the database, the primary shooter on the iQoo Z9 Pro will be a 12.5-megapixel sensor with a maximum image resolution of 4096x3072 pixels. It is speculated to support 1x magnification with a 68.2-degree horizontal and 58.3-degree vertical field of view. The sensor is tipped to have a f/1.8 aperture and 26.6mm focal length. Additionally, it will reportedly shoot images in the JPEG/DNG format.

The listing also suggests that it may have a 72-3200 ISO range. However, details about the handset's other cameras are unknown. This development comes just a day after information about another smartphone by the company, the iQoo Z9 Turbo+, was leaked on social media by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese).

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Specifications (Expected)

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. It is speculated to feature a flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and may come with the model number V2417A. While the tipster did not reveal specifics about its battery capacity, it is suggested to be equipped with “large silicon cells” (translated from Chinese).

The handset is expected to sit above all the handsets in the iQoo Z9 lineup, including iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9 Lite, iQoo Z9x, and iQoo Z9 Turbo, though the latter has not been introduced in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.