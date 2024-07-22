iQoo is bringing new Z series smartphones to India. The Vivo sub-brand on Monday confirmed the arrival of the iQoo Z9s series in the country. While iQoo has only mentioned the iQoo Z9s series, we can expect it to include a minimum of two models. The announcement comes a few days after the launch of iQoo Z9 Lite 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. iQoo currently offers multiple models — iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, and iQoo Z9x 5G — in its Z series portfolio.

iQoo Z9s series coming to India

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the arrival of the iQoo Z9s series in India through an X post. Marya didn't reveal an exact launch date but he confirmed that it will be unveiled in August. The post shows the rear design of the handset. It is seen with a rectangular-shaped rear camera module housing three cameras and a ring-shaped LED light. All current iQoo Z9 phones have dual rear cameras.

The rear design of the iQoo Z9s is similar to the design language of the iQoo Z9 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G, which were launched in India in the first half of this year. The upcoming lineup is expected to include at least iQoo Z9s and iQoo Z9s Pro models.

The vanilla iQoo Z9 5G was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The iQoo Z9x 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.

iQoo Z9 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC, while the iQoo Z9x 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both phones have 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and 44W fast charging support.