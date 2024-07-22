Technology News

iQoo Z9s Series India Launch Set for August; Teased to Feature Triple Cameras

iQoo Z9s series features a ring LED flash at the rear.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2024 18:16 IST
iQoo Z9s Series India Launch Set for August; Teased to Feature Triple Cameras

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9s's rear design is similar to the design language of iQoo Z9 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G

Highlights
  • iQoo currently offers multiple models in its Z series portfolio
  • The vanilla model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC
  • iQoo Z9 5G was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999
Advertisement

iQoo is bringing new Z series smartphones to India. The Vivo sub-brand on Monday confirmed the arrival of the iQoo Z9s series in the country. While iQoo has only mentioned the iQoo Z9s series, we can expect it to include a minimum of two models. The announcement comes a few days after the launch of iQoo Z9 Lite 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. iQoo currently offers multiple models — iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, and iQoo Z9x 5G — in its Z series portfolio.

iQoo Z9s series coming to India

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the arrival of the iQoo Z9s series in India through an X post. Marya didn't reveal an exact launch date but he confirmed that it will be unveiled in August. The post shows the rear design of the handset. It is seen with a rectangular-shaped rear camera module housing three cameras and a ring-shaped LED light. All current iQoo Z9 phones have dual rear cameras.

The rear design of the iQoo Z9s is similar to the design language of the iQoo Z9 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G, which were launched in India in the first half of this year. The upcoming lineup is expected to include at least iQoo Z9s and iQoo Z9s Pro models.

The vanilla iQoo Z9 5G was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The iQoo Z9x 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.

iQoo Z9 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC, while the iQoo Z9x 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both phones have 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and 44W fast charging support.

 

iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good for gaming
  • Proper IP64 protection against dust
  • Fast 44W wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Plenty of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed iQOO Z9x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Z9s series, iQoo Z9s, iQoo Z9s Specifications, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Pad SE 4G Renders, Key Features Leak Ahead of India Launch; Pad Pro 5G to Debut Alongside

Related Stories

iQoo Z9s Series India Launch Set for August; Teased to Feature Triple Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Revises Its Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan After Recent Price Hike
  2. Oppo K12x 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Design, Specifications Tipped Online
  4. Apple Tipped to Use iPhone 16's Back Cover for Next Budget iPhone
  5. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9 Launched Alongside Xiaomi Buds 5
  6. OpenAI Adds New Security Measure to Prevent Jailbreaking in GPT-4o Mini
  7. WhatApp May Let Users Pick Unique Usernames via Its Web Client
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korea Implements Legal Framework to Protect Crypto Community Against Financial Risks: All Details
  2. Vivo V40 Series With 5,500mAh Battery and IP68 Rating May Launch in India Soon: Report
  3. Elon Musk to Deploy Humanoid Robots for Internal Use in Tesla Factories by Next Year
  4. iQoo Z9s Series India Launch Set for August; Teased to Feature Triple Cameras
  5. Redmi Pad SE 4G Renders, Key Features Leak Ahead of India Launch; Pad Pro 5G to Debut Alongside
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Tipped to Fare Better in Benchmarks than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  7. X Said to Be Developing Feature That Lets Users Disable Links in Post Replies
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 SoC, 4,310mAh Battery
  9. Jio Revises Its Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan After Recent Price Hike; Improves Validity
  10. Lenovo Legion Tab Price in India, Specifications Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »