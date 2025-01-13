Technology News
iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench; Listing Reveals Snapdragon 8s Elite's Configuration

Model number V2453A is said to belong to the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2025 19:02 IST
iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench; Listing Reveals Snapdragon 8s Elite's Configuration

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQOO Z9 Turbo was launched in April last year

Highlights
  • V2452A is said to be associated with the iQOO Z10 Turbo
  • V2453A appears to have scored 1,960 points in single-core testing
  • The iQOO phones could run on Android 15
iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro could soon be unveiled by the company, and prototypes of the handsets have been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The purported iQOO Z10 Turbo is shown to run on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro appears to have the unannounced Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. The alleged listing reveals the performance and core configuration details of the chipsets, which are expected to power the next two handsets from iQOO.

Two Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2452A and V2453A were spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice. The former is said to be associated with the iQOO Z10 Turbo, while the latter is said to belong to the Z10 Turbo Pro.

The listing of V2452A indicates a score of 1,593 points in single-core and 6,455 points in multi-core tests. It suggests that the upcoming phone will have an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 2.10GHz, three cores capped at 3.0GHz and a prime CPU core with 3.25GHz speed. These CPU speeds align with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. The alleged listing indicates 12GB of RAM and Android 15.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Elite Configuration Details Suggested

On the other hand, the handset with the model number V2453A appears to have scored 1,960 points in single-core and 5,764 points in multi-core tests. The listing also suggests the presence of Android 15 and 12GB of RAM.

The device is shown with a motherboard codenamed Sun, a governor codenamed Walt and an Adreno 825 GPU. It has a prime core running at 3.21GHz, three cores capped at 3.01GHz, two cores at 2.80GHz and two cores at 2.20GHz. These CPU frequencies are said to be associated with the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset.

The configuration of the Snapdragon 8s Elite appears to be identical to last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is expected to be announced in Q1 2025 as a successor to last year's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is likely to be a toned-down version of the regular Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship SoC. The Xiaomi Civi 5 could debut as the first handset with a Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
