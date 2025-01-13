Technology News
Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Month; May Debut Globally as OnePlus Open 2

Oppo's smartphone is teased to debut as the “thinnest foldable phone” in the world.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 January 2025 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/Pete Lau

Oppo Find N5 is the purported successor to 2023's Find N3

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N5 is teased as the “world’s slimmest foldable” phone
  • It is confirmed to be launched in China next month
  • Its predecessor, the Find N3 has an 11.7mm thin profile
Oppo Find N5 will be launched in China next month, a company official announced via social media on Monday. The Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) did not release any device dubbed the Oppo Find N4 and thus, the Find N5 is expected to debut as the successor to the Find N3, which was released in October 2023. The device is teased to arrive as the “world's slimmest foldable” phone, with its thickness likely comparable to that of a pencil.

Oppo Find N5 Launch Date

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau (or Liu Zuohu) confirmed that the Oppo Find N5 will be launched in China in February. A teaser image accompanied the post, giving us a glimpse at the upcoming foldable's ergonomics. The official claimed that it will debut as the “thinnest foldable phone” in the world.

Comparisons were made with a pencil, which appears to be thicker than the purported smartphone in the teaser image. However, it remains unclear exactly how thin it will be. For reference, a pencil is between 7 to 8mm thick, which suggests that the handset could be even thinner than that. It may compete against other thin smartphones in the foldable market such as the Honor Magic V3 which is 9.2mm thin when folded and 4.4mm when unfolded. Notably, its predecessor, the Oppo Find N3, has an 11.7mm profile.

The newest development corroborates previously leaked timelines that hinted towards a February launch. Meanwhile, the handset is also tipped to be launched globally, and it may arrive as the OnePlus Open 2.

Oppo Find N5 Specifications (Expected)

According to previous reports, the purported Oppo Find N5 may carry a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera setup likely to include a periscope lens. The phone is expected to support satellite communication. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. It will likely house a large, approximately 6,000mAh battery and support wireless charging.

The Oppo Find N5 is reported to have a "new industrial design" with a focus on durability and may come with an IPX8 splash resistance rating.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
