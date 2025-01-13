Oppo Find N5 will be launched in China next month, a company official announced via social media on Monday. The Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) did not release any device dubbed the Oppo Find N4 and thus, the Find N5 is expected to debut as the successor to the Find N3, which was released in October 2023. The device is teased to arrive as the “world's slimmest foldable” phone, with its thickness likely comparable to that of a pencil.

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau (or Liu Zuohu) confirmed that the Oppo Find N5 will be launched in China in February. A teaser image accompanied the post, giving us a glimpse at the upcoming foldable's ergonomics. The official claimed that it will debut as the “thinnest foldable phone” in the world.

Comparisons were made with a pencil, which appears to be thicker than the purported smartphone in the teaser image. However, it remains unclear exactly how thin it will be. For reference, a pencil is between 7 to 8mm thick, which suggests that the handset could be even thinner than that. It may compete against other thin smartphones in the foldable market such as the Honor Magic V3 which is 9.2mm thin when folded and 4.4mm when unfolded. Notably, its predecessor, the Oppo Find N3, has an 11.7mm profile.

The newest development corroborates previously leaked timelines that hinted towards a February launch. Meanwhile, the handset is also tipped to be launched globally, and it may arrive as the OnePlus Open 2.

Oppo Find N5 Specifications (Expected)

According to previous reports, the purported Oppo Find N5 may carry a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera setup likely to include a periscope lens. The phone is expected to support satellite communication. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. It will likely house a large, approximately 6,000mAh battery and support wireless charging.

The Oppo Find N5 is reported to have a "new industrial design" with a focus on durability and may come with an IPX8 splash resistance rating.

