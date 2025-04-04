iQOO is gearing up to launch its iQOO Z10 series in India soon. The series will feature the Z10 and Z10X variant in India. Meanwhile, the company has now confirmed that the lineup will also include a Turbo Pro model in China. This higher-end model is claimed to launch as the first smartphone with the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will be unveiled later this month. Other competing brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Meizu are expected to introduce their Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 equipped phones later this year.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Launch

iQOO confirmed in a Weibo post that the Z10 Turbo Pro will launch as the world's first smartphone carrying Qualcomm's latest 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The chipset is equipped with a new Adreno 825 GPU and supports up to 24GB LPDDR5x of RAM as well as UFS 4.0 storage.

The promotional poster from iQOO revealed that the Z10 Turbo Pro handset will launch in China in April. Since the company has not announced the exact launch date yet, we can expect the phone to arrive towards the latter half of the month. Notably, the preceding iQOO Z9 series included an iQOO Z9 Turbo+ variant, which was unveiled in September 2024.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station claims in a Weibo post that the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will likely be accompanied by an iQOO Z10 Turbo variant, which is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC. Earlier leaks from the same tipster suggested that these handsets could sport 1.5K LTPS flat displays and carry batteries with capacities between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, according to the tipster.

In the recent leak, the tipster further claimed that following the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro launch in April, brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo and Meizu will launch Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 smartphones. The handsets are said to bear the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Oppo K13 Pro and Meizu 22 Note monikers, another tipster Experience More suggested.