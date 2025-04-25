Technology News
English Edition
iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Chipset and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch

The phones will be equipped with a 7K ice-sense VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation, iQOO confirms.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 April 2025 15:41 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

iQOO Z10 Turbo (pictured) is the purported successor to last year's iQOO Z9 Turbo

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is confirmed to have Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset
  • The standard model will come with 7,620mAh semi-sold state battery
  • Both models to be equipped with OLED screens and 144Hz refresh rate
iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro are scheduled to be launched in China on April 28. Ahead of the phones' anticipated debut, the company has shared official marketing material via its social media handle, revealing several of the key specifications. The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and Q1 gaming chip. Both phones will sport OLED screens with a 144Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10 Turbo Specifications (Confirmed)

iQOO shared a teaser of the upcoming smartphones in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per the company, the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM. It will be complemented by the proprietary Q1 chip which handles graphic intensive applications and games. The phone is confirmed to support 120W fast charging and is compatible with 100W PD/PPS charging standards.

iqoo z10 turbo specifications weibo iQOO Z10 Turbo

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

As per the company, the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will have a 7K ice-sense VC liquid cooling system. It is also said to feature an OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness. iQOO says the phone will have a dual stereo speaker setup, measure 75.88mm in width, and weigh 206g.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 Turbo will share several specifications with the Pro variant. This includes the 144Hz OLED screen with 2,000 nits peak brightness 7K ice-sense VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation, dual stereo speakers with 1611B units, and the proprietary Q1 chip for gaming.

The primary differentiating factor between both models is confirmed to be the chipset. The iQOO Z10 Turbo will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of 19,01,976. It is said to offer a 41 percent increase in performance over Dimensity 7300 in terms of CPU performance while also consuming 40 percent less power.

The phone is said to measure 75.88mm in thickness and weigh 212g. iQOO Z10 Turbo will pack a 7,620mAh semi-solid state “third generation silicon” battery. More details are expected to surface as the launch nears.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
