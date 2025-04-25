iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro are scheduled to be launched in China on April 28. Ahead of the phones' anticipated debut, the company has shared official marketing material via its social media handle, revealing several of the key specifications. The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and Q1 gaming chip. Both phones will sport OLED screens with a 144Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10 Turbo Specifications (Confirmed)

iQOO shared a teaser of the upcoming smartphones in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per the company, the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM. It will be complemented by the proprietary Q1 chip which handles graphic intensive applications and games. The phone is confirmed to support 120W fast charging and is compatible with 100W PD/PPS charging standards.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

As per the company, the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will have a 7K ice-sense VC liquid cooling system. It is also said to feature an OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness. iQOO says the phone will have a dual stereo speaker setup, measure 75.88mm in width, and weigh 206g.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 Turbo will share several specifications with the Pro variant. This includes the 144Hz OLED screen with 2,000 nits peak brightness 7K ice-sense VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation, dual stereo speakers with 1611B units, and the proprietary Q1 chip for gaming.

The primary differentiating factor between both models is confirmed to be the chipset. The iQOO Z10 Turbo will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of 19,01,976. It is said to offer a 41 percent increase in performance over Dimensity 7300 in terms of CPU performance while also consuming 40 percent less power.

The phone is said to measure 75.88mm in thickness and weigh 212g. iQOO Z10 Turbo will pack a 7,620mAh semi-solid state “third generation silicon” battery. More details are expected to surface as the launch nears.