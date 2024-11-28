Technology News
Snapdragon 8s Elite Tipped to Launch in Q1 2025; Xiaomi Could Be the First to Use This SoC

The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC was unveiled in October.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 19:18 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a 4nm octa-core chipset

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro could run on Snapdragon 8s Elite
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is an octa-core chipset
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile SoC was launched in October
Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile SoC during its Summit 2024 event in Maui in October this year. A couple of OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) have already launched flagship phones with the new chipset. Now, rumours about Qualcomm's next mobile platform are doing rounds on the Internet. The chipmaker is said to unveil a new Snapdragon 8s Elite early next year. As per a tipster, Xiaomi will be the first to use the SoC in a phone.

Snapdragon 8s Elite Launch Timeline Tipped

Tipster Smart Pikachu claimed on Weibo that the Snapdragon 8s Elite will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2025. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in March this year. Furthermore, he states that Xiaomi would be the first brand to launch the first Snapdragon 8s Elite-powered phone. The post doesn't include the name of the device, but the tipster has used the 'Xiaomi Civi 5' hashtag in the thread indicating that the purported handset could run on the new chipset.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro was launched in March last year as the first Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered phone. Based on this, we can expect Xiaomi to pack the new chip in the Civi 5. 

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a 4nm octa-core chipset with a Prime core (Cortex-X4) clocked at 3.0GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and three efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The Snapdragon 8s Elite could be toned done version of the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship SoC. 

Xiaomi's Civi 4 Pro was priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration in China.

Besides the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro features a 6.55-inch 1.5K (2,750 x 1,236 pixels) OLED display, Leica-backed triple rear cameras,  and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Anthropic Introduces Custom Styles in Claude AI That Can Match Users’ Writing Style

