The iQOO Z10 Turbo series will be launched in China on April 28, iQOO has finally announced. The Vivo sub-brand, through its Weibo handle, revealed the launch date of the iQOO Z10 Turbo and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro smartphones. The teaser shows the colour options and design of the handsets. The vanilla iQOO Z10 Turbo is confirmed to ship with a 7,620mAh battery with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset under the hood. The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, on the other hand, will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro launch event will take place on April 28 in China at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST). Official images shared by iQOO show the vanilla Z10 Turbo in Starry Sky Black, Desert, Burning Orange and Cloud Sea White (translated from Chinese) colour options. It sports a dual camera setup on the back. The lineup will debut in the CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs.30,000) price range in China.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Series Battery Details Revealed

The teasers confirm that iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging support. The bundled adapter is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in 15 minutes and up to 100 percent in 33 minutes. The phone is 8.09mm thick and weighs 206g. The iQOO Z10 Turbo will pack a bigger 7,620mAh battery with 90W charging support.

The standard iQOO Z10 Turbo will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC. The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, meanwhile, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. Both models are teased to include iQOO's self-developed Q1 chip for gaming.

Additionally, iQOO has started accepting pre-reservations for the iQOO Z10 Turbo series through Vivo's official website, JD.com, Tmall and other e-commerce websites in China.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is rumoured to get a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. It is likely to feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

