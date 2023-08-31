iQoo Z7 Pro 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The phone now joins the Z7 lineup, which includes the iQoo Z7 and the iQoo Z7s, released in the country earlier this year. The base model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W wired Flash Charge support, while the s-model carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset with similar charging capacities. The newly-released Pro model comes with considerable upgrades over the other smartphones. The handset is offered in two storage options and two different colour variants.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Available in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour options, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo Z7 Pro is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 24,999.

There are additional discounts and bank offers of up to Rs. 2,000, which makes the effective price for the two variants Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. The phone will go on sale starting at 12 PM IST on September 5. It will be available for purchase through Amazon and the official iQoo website.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display, the iQoo Z7 Pro comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits.

The phone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

The dual nano SIM-supported handset is equipped with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, accompanied by a ring-like LED light. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor.

iQoo Z7 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also features an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, proximity Sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. It is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. The handset also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 175 grams, the phone measures 164.10mm x 74.80mm x 7.36mm in size.

