  iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64 Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The iQoo Z7 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 August 2023 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7 Pro is offered in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Z7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor
  • iQoo Z7 Pro supports 66W wired fast charging

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The phone now joins the Z7 lineup, which includes the iQoo Z7 and the iQoo Z7s, released in the country earlier this year. The base model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W wired Flash Charge support, while the s-model carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset with similar charging capacities. The newly-released Pro model comes with considerable upgrades over the other smartphones. The handset is offered in two storage options and two different colour variants.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Available in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour options, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo Z7 Pro is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 24,999.

There are additional discounts and bank offers of up to Rs. 2,000, which makes the effective price for the two variants Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. The phone will go on sale starting at 12 PM IST on September 5. It will be available for purchase through Amazon and the official iQoo website.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display, the iQoo Z7 Pro comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits.

The phone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13. 

The dual nano SIM-supported handset is equipped with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, accompanied by a ring-like LED light. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor.

iQoo Z7 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also features an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, proximity Sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. It is rated IP52 for dust and water resistance. The handset also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 175 grams, the phone measures 164.10mm x 74.80mm x 7.36mm in size.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
