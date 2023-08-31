Technology News

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Date Set For October 4: All Details

Pixel 8 series of smartphones are tipped to be powered by a Tensor G3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 August 2023 11:36 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Date Set For October 4: All Details

Photo Credit: X/Google

Google Pixel 8 as seen in the advertisement

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 series is expected to feature AI-powered camera
  • Recently, a Pixel 8a model was spotted on Geekbench
  • Google could introduce an 'Audio Magic Eraser' with the Pixel 8 series

Google has announced the official launch date for its next generation of flagship smartphones — the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 9 lineup is set to succeed the Pixel 7 series — released in October 2022 — with a base and a Pro model. The company recently leaked the design of the Pro model from the upcoming lineup. Key specifications and other phone details have been doing rounds of the rumour mill for the past few weeks. Now, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant has confirmed the launch date of the Pixel 8 series soon after Apple announced the launch date of its iPhone 15 series.

In a video advertisement posted by the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Made by Google (@madebygoogle), the company confirmed that the Pixel 8 series will launch on October 4. The series is expected to come with the base Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro models. The company will reportedly host the event in New York, starting at 10 AM local time on the day. 

Just a day prior, Apple announced that the iPhone 15 series will be unveiled on September 12 at an event named 'Wonderlust,' to be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event will also be available for live streaming on apple.com and the Apple TV app starting at 10 AM local time.

In the recently leaked Pixel 8 Pro design, the smartphone was spotted in a Porcelain White colourway, and although it looked similar to the preceding Pixel 7 Pro, the triple rear camera system appeared to be placed in a single pill-shaped unit on the camera island.

A rumoured teaser video also hinted at an 'Audio Magic Eraser' feature that the Pixel 8 series phones may be equipped with. The video came with the tagline “the only phone with Audio Magic Eraser,” accompanied by the existing Pixel tagline — “the only phone engineered by Google.” The feature is claimed to allow users to remove unwanted audio from video clips.

The Pixel 8 series has also been tipped to come with AI-powered cameras and Google's camera application has also been reported to receive a new user interface. These however have all been speculations and nothing yet has been confirmed by the company.

Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8 series, Google Pixel 8 launch, Google
Apple Testing Use of 3D Printers in Production of Upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 Chassis
PS Plus 12-Month Subscriptions Getting a Price Hike, Monthly Free Games for September Announced: Details

