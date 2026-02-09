Technology News
The Roughneck OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Film Online?

Written and directed by Kyle Rankin, The Roughneck is a thriller drama film that is soon hitting your digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 February 2026 15:28 IST
The Roughneck OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Film Online?

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

The streaming of this thriller film begins on February 13th, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate Play

  • The Roughneck is a thriller drama film
  • It stars Austin North in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Feb 13th, 2026, only on Lionsgate Play
Written and directed by Kyle Rankin, The Roughneck is a 2025 Thriller drama film that is soon dropping on your digital screens. The film revolves around an oil rig worker who travels, accompanied by his dog, to his own wedding. However, things take a brutal turn when he is targeted and attacked at a rest shop. Only then does he decide to join his estranged father, an ex-con, to seek revenge. Further, the duo uncovers some dark secrets lying behind their rural community.

When and Where to Watch The Roughneck

The streaming of this thriller film begins on February 13, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate Play, in English and Hindi. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Roughneck

The film revolves around an oil rig worker named Chris Davis (Played by Austin North), who is traveling across the country along with his dog, for his wedding. However, his life turns upside down when he and the dog get brutalized at a rest shop, while on his way. To seek revenge, he reunites with his estranged father, Ray (Holt McCallany), who is on house arrest. Ray then breaks his house arrest and embarks on a quest to seek revenge from the culprits. As the duo digs deeper, they are confronted by long-dark hidden secrets surfacing around their rural community. The plot of the film is intense and comes with an emotional quest for justice.

Cast and Crew of The Roughneck

The film stars Austin North in the lead role, accompanied by Holt McCallany, Walter Platz, La Monde Byrd, David Cade, and more in prominent roles. The film has been produced by Lucas Jarach, while Peter Holland has done the cinematography.

Reception of The Roughneck

The film was theatrically released on October 10th, 2026, where it received an average response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.0/10.

 

Google’s NotebookLM App Will Now Let You Customise Infographics and Slide Decks
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
The Roughneck OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thriller Film Online?
