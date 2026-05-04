Itel A100 4G was the last smartphone that was launched in India by the Chinese tech firm. However, the company now appears to be gearing up to unveil a new handset as part of its Power lineup. Expected to be marketed as the Itel Power 80, the handset has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications and features, including the chipset, OS, and RAM capacity. It appears with an octa core Unisoc SoC, and is expected to ship with the latest Android version. The phone has previously been listed on a certification database in Indonesia, hinting at its imminent global debut.

Itel Power 80 Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified Itel smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model P685L. The Tech Outlook reports that the listing belongs to the rumoured Itel Power 80. The handset appears with an octa core Spreadtrum UMS9230E SoC, which is said to be the Unisoc T7250 chipset.

This chipset has six efficiency cores clocked at 1.61GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 1.82GHz, as per the Geekbench listing. Additionally, the handset is listed with Android 16 and 3.69GB of RAM, which the Chinese tech firm is expected to market as 4GB of RAM. In terms of performance, the phone managed to score 445 points on the single-core test, while scoring 1,451 points on Geekbench's multi-core performance test.

It is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm these details about the upcoming handset. The rumoured Itel Power 80 was recently spotted on the TKDN certification website in Indonesia with the same model number, hinting that it could be launched in select global markets soon.

The company previously unveiled the Itel A100 4G in India, which was launched in the country on February 9 at a starting price of Rs. 6,799 for the variant featuring 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage options were priced at Rs. 7,499.

The Itel A100 4G features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen, offering up to 90Hz of refresh rate, 269 ppi pixel density, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. An octa-core Unisoc T7100 chipset, along with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, powers the smartphone.

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