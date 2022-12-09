Itel has announced the launch of its Magic X Pro 4G feature phone in India. The device is made in India and is being marketed by the company as a budget-friendly phone for Bharat as it features support for 12 local Indian languages. The Magic X Pro 4G from Itel has been launched at a price point of Rs. 2,999. The handset is 4G-enabled with support for hotspot connectivity with up to eight devices. It is backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

Itel Magic X Pro 4G price in India, availability

The Itel Magic X Pro 4G phone has been launched in India at a price point of Rs. 2,999. It is available through online and offline retail partner channels. The phone also comes with a two-year service warranty. The affordable phone has been made available in blue and black colour variants.

Itel Magic X Pro 4G Specifications, Features

The latest budget phone from Itel, the Magic X Pro is 4G-enabled and offers support for VoLTE for clearer voice calls. The handset also features support for 12 local Indian languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese, and Urdu.

The display on the Magic X Pro is a 2.4-inch (6.1 cm) QVGA panel. This feature phone also houses a single VGA rear camera.

Itel's Magic X Pro 4G is backed by a 2,500mAh battery, and it ships with a charger and hands-free headset in the box.

The phone also comes loaded with a Boom Play music app that features FM radio, preloaded songs, and online listening from a library of 74 million songs. The Itel Magic X Pro 4G also features eight preloaded games, and King Voice assistance.

The Chinese phone manufacturer had also recently unveiled the Itel Vision 3 Turbo model phone in India featuring a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display driven by a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC. The phone was headlined by a dual rear-camera setup comprising an 8-megapixel camera sensor while being backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Itel Vision 3 Turbo was launched at a price of Rs. 7,699.

