Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel Magic X Pro 4G With Dual SIM, 12 Local Languages Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Itel Magic X Pro 4G With Dual-SIM, 12 Local Languages Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Itel Magic X Pro 4G features a a 2.4-inch (6.1 cm) QVGA display panel.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 20:08 IST
Itel Magic X Pro 4G With Dual-SIM, 12 Local Languages Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Itel Magic X Pro 4G phone ships with a charger included in the box

Highlights
  • Itel Magic X Pro packs a 2,500mAh battery
  • The 4G phone is available at Rs. 2,999
  • Itel Magic X Pro features a 2.4-inch QVGA display.

Itel has announced the launch of its Magic X Pro 4G feature phone in India. The device is made in India and is being marketed by the company as a budget-friendly phone for Bharat as it features support for 12 local Indian languages. The Magic X Pro 4G from Itel has been launched at a price point of Rs. 2,999. The handset is 4G-enabled with support for hotspot connectivity with up to eight devices. It is backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

Itel Magic X Pro 4G price in India, availability

The Itel Magic X Pro 4G phone has been launched in India at a price point of Rs. 2,999. It is available through online and offline retail partner channels. The phone also comes with a two-year service warranty. The affordable phone has been made available in blue and black colour variants.

Itel Magic X Pro 4G Specifications, Features

The latest budget phone from Itel, the Magic X Pro is 4G-enabled and offers support for VoLTE for clearer voice calls. The handset also features support for 12 local Indian languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese, and Urdu.

The display on the Magic X Pro is a 2.4-inch (6.1 cm) QVGA panel. This feature phone also houses a single VGA rear camera.

Itel's Magic X Pro 4G is backed by a 2,500mAh battery, and it ships with a charger and hands-free headset in the box.

The phone also comes loaded with a Boom Play music app that features FM radio, preloaded songs, and online listening from a library of 74 million songs. The Itel Magic X Pro 4G also features eight preloaded games, and King Voice assistance.

The Chinese phone manufacturer had also recently unveiled the Itel Vision 3 Turbo model phone in India featuring a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display driven by a 1.6GHz octa-core SoC. The phone was headlined by a dual rear-camera setup comprising an 8-megapixel camera sensor while being backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Itel Vision 3 Turbo was launched at a price of Rs. 7,699.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel, Itel Magix X Pro 4G
Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip Promo Videos Offer a Glimpse at Design, Pre-Orders Open Ahead of Launch
Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for January 5: All Details
Featured video of the day
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, 10 Pro 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Related Stories

Itel Magic X Pro 4G With Dual-SIM, 12 Local Languages Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  3. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. The 42 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in December
  5. The Game Awards 2022 Winners: Here's the Full List
  6. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  7. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  9. iQoo 11 Series India Launch Date Confirmed, Design Teased: All Details
  10. Jio Phone 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reportedly Receiving December 2022 Android Security Update: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for January 5: All Details
  3. Itel Magic X Pro 4G With Dual-SIM, 12 Local Languages Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications
  4. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip Promo Videos Offer a Glimpse at Design, Pre-Orders Open Ahead of Launch
  5. WhatsApp 'Message Yourself' Feature Rolling Out to Windows Beta App Users: Report
  6. Disney+ Hotstar December 2022: Govinda Naam Mera, Amsterdam, The Banshees of Inisherin, and More
  7. Xiaomi 13 Pro Promo Video Teases Durable Build, Leica-Branded Rear Camera Setup
  8. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, Union Territories as on November 26: MoS Communications
  9. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Hong Kong Amends Anti-Money Laundering Bill to Include Crypto, Here’s What it Means
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.