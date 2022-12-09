Redmi Note 12 5G series has been confirmed to launch in India, and the company has published a teaser for the smartphone series on its website. Although the teaser from Redmi did not specify the exact date of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the India launch event will take place in the first week of January. The teaser landing page for Redmi Note 12 5G series suggests there will be three models in the series which will be made available in India. The Redmi Note 12 5G series in China comprises the Redmi Note 12 5G, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ handsets.

In October, the Chinese company launched the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in China. However, there is no confirmation on what the model names will be for the India launch. The top-end variant from the series which is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, had previously been tipped to launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. The China launch also saw a fourth Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition lined up in the series with superior charging capabilities.

Meanwhile tipster Mukul Sharma said on Twitter that the Redmi Note 12 series could launch in India on January 5, 2023. ​Redmi Note 12 5G series was previously tipped to launch globally in the first quarter of 2023.

Redmi Note 12 5G (China) specifications

Redmi Note 12 is a dual SIM (nano) 5G smartphone that runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 which features 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout for its front-facing camera. The vanilla Redmi Note 12 is driven by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM, under the hood.

The Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone houses a dual rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor while the front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel sensor.

The device is packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro (China) specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro is also a dual SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that runs on Android-12-based MIUI 13. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 GPU.

The display on the Redmi Note 12 Pro is a 6,67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

With regards to optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup lead by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilization alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Front facing camera on the Redmi Note 12 Pro is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (China) specifications

Under the hood, the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro while sporting a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display that comes with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS capabilities, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ houses a 16-megapixel sensor. The new Redmi Pro+ smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

