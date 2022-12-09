Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for January 5: All Details

Redmi Note 12 5G India launch has already been confirmed, but Redmi is yet to announce when these phones will debut in the country.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 December 2022 20:07 IST
Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for January 5: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi also launched a Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition in China with superior charging capabilites

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 5G series was launched in China in October
  • The handsets pack 5,000mAh batteries, 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ may launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge

Redmi Note 12 5G series has been confirmed to launch in India, and the company has published a teaser for the smartphone series on its website. Although the teaser from Redmi did not specify the exact date of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the India launch event will take place in the first week of January. The teaser landing page for Redmi Note 12 5G series suggests there will be three models in the series which will be made available in India. The Redmi Note 12 5G series in China comprises the Redmi Note 12 5G, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ handsets.

In October, the Chinese company launched the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in China. However, there is no confirmation on what the model names will be for the India launch. The top-end variant from the series which is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, had previously been tipped to launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge. The China launch also saw a fourth Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition lined up in the series with superior charging capabilities.

Meanwhile tipster Mukul Sharma said on Twitter that the Redmi Note 12 series could launch in India on January 5, 2023. ​Redmi Note 12 5G series was previously tipped to launch globally in the first quarter of 2023.

Redmi Note 12 5G (China) specifications

Redmi Note 12 is a dual SIM (nano) 5G smartphone that runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 which features 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout for its front-facing camera. The vanilla Redmi Note 12 is driven by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM, under the hood.

The Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone houses a dual rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor while the front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel sensor.

The device is packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro (China) specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro is also a dual SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone that runs on Android-12-based MIUI 13. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 GPU.

The display on the Redmi Note 12 Pro is a 6,67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

With regards to optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup lead by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilization alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Front facing camera on the Redmi Note 12 Pro is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (China) specifications

Under the hood, the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro while sporting a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display that comes with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS capabilities, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ houses a 16-megapixel sensor. The new Redmi Pro+ smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 12 5G series, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip Promo Videos Offer a Glimpse at Design, Pre-Orders Open Ahead of Launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reportedly Receiving December 2022 Android Security Update: All Details
Featured video of the day
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, 10 Pro 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for January 5: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  3. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. The 42 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in December
  5. The Game Awards 2022 Winners: Here's the Full List
  6. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  7. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  9. iQoo 11 Series India Launch Date Confirmed, Design Teased: All Details
  10. Jio Phone 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reportedly Receiving December 2022 Android Security Update: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for January 5: All Details
  3. Itel Magic X Pro 4G With Dual-SIM, 12 Local Languages Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications
  4. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip Promo Videos Offer a Glimpse at Design, Pre-Orders Open Ahead of Launch
  5. WhatsApp 'Message Yourself' Feature Rolling Out to Windows Beta App Users: Report
  6. Disney+ Hotstar December 2022: Govinda Naam Mera, Amsterdam, The Banshees of Inisherin, and More
  7. Xiaomi 13 Pro Promo Video Teases Durable Build, Leica-Branded Rear Camera Setup
  8. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, Union Territories as on November 26: MoS Communications
  9. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Hong Kong Amends Anti-Money Laundering Bill to Include Crypto, Here’s What it Means
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.