Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip Promo Videos Offer a Glimpse at Design, Pre-Orders Open Ahead of Launch

Oppo Find N2 series will be equipped with a lightweight and compact hinge.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 December 2022 19:54 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 is said to be lighter than regular bar-shaped smartphones

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip will feature a cover display as well
  • These foldable smartphones will launch on December 15
  • The Oppo Find N2 may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphones are scheduled to launch in China on December 15 during the company's annual Inno Day 2022 event. The company has now shared four new promo videos offering a glimpse at the design of these two upcoming foldable handsets. These handsets are said to be equipped with a refined hinged mechanism. In addition, one of the videos also offered a glimpse at the cover display of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Oppo has also opened the pre-booking for these smartphones in China.

The Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip will be launched in China on December 15 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST). Oppo also shared promo videos of these upcoming foldable smartphones. Both of these handsets appear to feature a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray on the bottom. The power button and volume rockers are seemingly on the right spine.

They are equipped with a compact and lightweight vertical hinge as well. Oppo also shared a glimpse of the Oppo Find N2 Flip's cover display. In addition, the company claims that the Oppo Find N2 will be lighter than regular bar-shaped smartphones.

As mentioned earlier, the pre-booking for the Oppo Find N2 series is currently open in China. Customers can deposit CNY 1 (roughly Rs. 10) to reserve their units before the December 15 launch. These customers will enjoy the benefit of early shipping, according to the company. In addition, customers who pre-book the Oppo Find N2 will get an 80W SuperVOOC car charger. Meanwhile, reserving the Oppo Find N2 Flip will net the customer a pair of Oppo Enco Air2 TWS earbuds.

Oppo is yet to delve into the specifications of these upcoming foldable smartphones. However, recent rumours suggest that the Oppo Find N2 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, whereas the Oppo Find N2 Flip might pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 13
