Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Confirmed; Prices, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is confirmed to launch in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2024 12:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G India Launch Confirmed; Prices, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G teased in a green shade

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M55 5G was launched in Brazil on March 28
  • The handset is equipped with Samsung's Knox Vault feature
  • The Galaxy M55 5G India variant is likely to be similar to the global one
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The model was recently unveiled in Brazil alongside the Galaxy M15 5G. The Galaxy M55 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, while the Galaxy M15 5G carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. Now both the handsets are set to arrive in the Indian market. The Indian variants are likely to be similar to their global counterparts. Ahead of the India launch, prices of the handsets have been leaked.

Amazon India banners for the Galaxy M55 5G and the Galaxy M15 5G have confirmed the upcoming India launch of the handsets. Both phones are said to launch soon in the country but a date has not yet been announced.samsung galaxy m55 m15 5g amazon banners inline galaxy m55 m15

One of the banners suggests that the Galaxy M55 5G will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Another banner suggests that the Galaxy M15 5G will feature a sAMOLED display with a centred waterdrop notch and a 6,000mAh battery. These details are similar to their global versions, hence it is likely that most other features of the Indian variant of the handsets will be similar to their global counterparts.

Meanwhile, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the expected price and likely RAM and storage configurations of the Indian variants of the Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 5G in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter). He claims that the Galaxy M55 5G price in India will start at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are expected to be priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

In another post, the tipster suggests that the Galaxy M15 5G will be available in India at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options, respectively. He added in the same post that the Indian variant of the phone is likely to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a 6.5-inch 90Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. These features are similar to the global variant of the handset.

In Brazil, the Galaxy M55 5G is listed at BRL 3,199 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option and is offered in Dark Blue and Green colourways. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M15 5G is marked at BRL 1,499 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 4GB + 128GB option, which comes in Dark Blue, Grey, and Light Blue shades.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels


Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G India launch, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M55 5G specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly

Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years for Multi-Billion Dollar FTX Fraud
Bitcoin Hovers Over $67,000, Ether and Solana Manage to See Gains Despite Ongoing Slowdown

