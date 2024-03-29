Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will likely be available in the markets soon. It is expected to launch alongside other Motorola Edge 50 series models. Motorola Edge 50 Pro is already confirmed to launch in India on April 3. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion also recently surfaced online. Now, a report claims that all three purported models are likely to be unveiled together globally. The report shared design renders of the rumoured Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, its colour options, and some key features.

According to an Android Headlines report, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is said to launch in three colours - Beige, Black, and Peach Fuzz. The report also shared the design renders of the model in these colourways. It added that in select markets the phone will launch with the moniker Moto X50 Ultra. Notably, the Moto X50 Ultra has officially been teased in China and is expected to launch soon.

The leaked design renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra show the date 'April 3' on the lock screen. An earlier leak regarding the Edge 50 Pro model also showed the same date, suggesting that is the likely launch date. Soon after, the company scheduled the India launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro for April 3. The report suggests that the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is likely to launch alongside the Pro model, and the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion may also tag along.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra leaked renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra appears similar to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in the leaked renders. The black and peach variants of the model are seen with a faux leather back panel, with the raised rectangular rear camera module carrying a glossy finish. The beige option, on the other hand, appears with a textured rear panel, with the rear camera bump seamlessly rising, instead of a separate island.

At the back, the rear camera island of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra placed in the top left corner of the back panel is seen to house three camera sensors and a pill shaped LED flash. The report suggests that the camera setup will include 50-megapixel sensors including a 75mm periscope lens that is said to offer 5x optical zoom. It is also expected to come with support for laser autofocus.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is also tipped to feature a curved OLED display with a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera sensor. The power button and the two separate volume buttons are seen on the right edge, while the bottom edge appears to have the SIM tray, a USB Type-C port, a mic, and the speakers.

Out-of-the-box the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to boot Android 14-based Hello UI. This is Motorola's new user interface and is likely to come with three years of OS upgrades. The report adds that the model could be priced at around $999 (roughly Rs. 83,300).

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.