Adobe unveiled a new version of its Photoshop app for desktop on Tuesday, which now comes with new artificial intelligence (AI) features. Powered by its Firefly Image 3 foundation model, the third iteration of the company's in-house text-to-image generation model, the new Photoshop will be able to generate images from text prompts directly within the app for the first time. The app is currently in beta, but the company has said it will be launched to all users later this year.

Making the announcement via a post in its newsroom, Adobe unveiled the new Photoshop for desktop app. The app was officially showcased at its Creativity Conference event. The new beta app comes with multiple new AI features such as Reference Image, Generate Image, Generate Similar, Generate Background, and Enhance Detail. The existing features such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand have also been improved.

Adobe Photoshop new features

The company also released a short video showcasing the capabilities of the new photo-editing software. The biggest addition with the new Firefly Image 3 model is the Reference Image. This feature allows users to upload an image as a reference to generate images. Users can also use the reference image on top of a generated image to enhance it further. The next big addition is the debut of text-to-image generation capabilities within the Photoshop app. Earlier, users could only use Generative Fill and Generative Expand inside the app.

Further, the Generate Background feature replaces and creates backgrounds, whereas Generate Similar generates different variations of an already generated image for granular control over the outcome. Apart from the AI features, Adobe has also added other tools such as Adjustment Brush for non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images, an improved font browsing experience, and adjustment presets.

The company claimed that the Firefly Image 3 foundation model was only trained on licensed content such as Adobe Stock. To ensure the AI-generated images can be identified from real images, Adobe follows the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) open standard which requires AI tool makers to add an AI label as well as to include details about its creation process within the metadata. In addition, it also follows the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) standard.

