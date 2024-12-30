Technology News
Itel Zeno 10 Confirmed to Launch in India in January; Design Revealed, Key Features Leaked

Itel Zeno 10 will get a centred waterdrop notch to house the front camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 December 2024 15:44 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Zeno 10 will carry a dual rear camera unit

Itel has been teasing the upcoming launch of its A80 smartphone. The phone is confirmed to be a budget offering at under Rs. 10,000. Now, the company has teased the arrival of another smartphone. This is teased to be an entry-level handset targeted towards Gen-Z customers. The design and some features of the anticipated smartphone have been teased as well. The Itel phone will launch in the country in January. A report has also shared a few expected key specifications of the phone.

Itel Zeno 10 India Launch, Price, Availability

The Itel Zeno 10 will launch in India in January, according to a live Amazon microsite. The exact date of the launch will likely be announced in the next few days. The words "Amazon Specials" on the poster confirms that the phone will be available for purchase in the country exclusively via Amazon.itel zeno 10 itel inline zeno10

A promotional poster on the microsite hints at the pricing range for Itel Zeno 10 in India. The phone is teased with the tag of Rs. 5XXX. This suggests that the phone will start in the country at under Rs. 6,000. There could be higher RAM, storage variants of the phone that may be marked slightly higher.

Itel Zeno 10 Design, Features

The Itel Zeno 10 appears with a square rear camera module with rounded edges placed on the top left corner. It holds two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The teaser images show the phone with a black rear panel with red and white patterns. However, this could just be a complimentary skin instead of the actual back panel. 

The volume rocker and power button of the Itel Zeno 10 are placed on the right edge. The display appears with narrow bezels, a relatively thicker chin and a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera sensor. The phone is teased to feature a collapsible Dynamic Island-like bar and several performance optimising tools. 

A MySmartPrice report claims, citing industry sources, that the Itel Zeno 10 will come with "bold" and "stylish" packaging. The report adds that the handset will likely ship with Android 14 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
