Itel Smart Ring Reportedly Spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Site; Ring App Listed on Play Store

Itel Smart Ring is expected to offer a sleep cycle tracker.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 14:57 IST
Itel Smart Ring Reportedly Spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Site; Ring App Listed on Play Store

Photo Credit: Play Store

Itel Ring app's Play Store listing confirms the smart ring's Android compatibility

Highlights
  • The Itel Smart Ring will likely have a heart rate monitor
  • Tecno and Infinix are likely to unveil smart rings eventually
  • The Itel Ring app will allow users to monitor battery life
Itel may launch a Smart Ring soon. Although the company has yet to confirm any such plans for a smart wearable, an alleged Itel Smart Ring has been spotted on an Indonesian certification site. The certification is held by Itel's parent company Transsion Holdings, which also has brands like Tecno and Infinix in its portfolio. The purported launch of an Itel Smart Ring is further backed by the Play Store listing of the Itel Ring application. The listing gives us an idea about the features that the rumoured smart ring may offer.

Itel Smart Ring SDPPI Listing

The Itel Smart Ring was spotted on the Indonesian Telecom SDPPI (Directorate General of Resources and Equipment Standardization for Post and Informatics) website, according to a 91Mobiles report. It appeared with the certification number 105018/SDPPI/2024. The listing does not reveal any other details about the purported smart wearable.

The report adds that since the accreditation is held by the parent firm, Transsion Holdings, Itel's sister companies Tecno and Infinix may likely unveil smart rings eventually as well.

Itel Ring App Play Store Listing

The Itel Ring app is currently listed on the Play Store and this confirms its Android compatibility. According to the screengrabs of the app on the Play Store, it will allow people to monitor battery life and customise gesture controls among other things.

The Play Store listing of the Itel Ring app suggests that the Itel Smart Ring will offer users a physical recovery score based on sleep duration (in hours and minutes) and calories consumed (Kcals). This is expected to help users understand their physical energy and strength for the day ahead. 

Aside from a sleep tracker, the Itel Smart Ring will support a sleep coach and offer sleep music via the Itel Ring app. The Play Store listing suggests the app will have an integrated music library. It is not yet known if the smart ring will allow users to directly control music playback and volume levels.

The Itel Ring app will show users a comprehensive, visual dataset of the steps taken distance travelled and calories consumed. The listing suggests that the app will come with preset exercise modes like walking, running, and cycling. The app may allow users to enable or disable automatic heart health monitoring. The feature, when turned on, is expected to drain more battery power.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Itel Smart Ring, Itel Smart Ring Features, Itel Ring App, Play Store, Itel Smart Ring SDPPI listing, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Itel Smart Ring Reportedly Spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Site; Ring App Listed on Play Store
