Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Raises Price of Prepaid Plans With Netflix Subscription: See New Prices, Benefits

Reliance Jio Raises Price of Prepaid Plans With Netflix Subscription: See New Prices, Benefits

Reliance Jio's prepaid plans with Netflix access also offer unlimited 5G connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2024 19:14 IST
Reliance Jio Raises Price of Prepaid Plans With Netflix Subscription: See New Prices, Benefits

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio Netflix prepaid plans come with 84 days validity

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio Netflix prepaid plans support unlimited calls
  • These plans allow up to 3GB of high speed daily data
  • The Reliance Jio Netflix prepaid plan prices have increased by Rs. 300
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has raised the prices of the prepaid recharge plans which come with complimentary Netflix subscriptions. This increase in tariffs follows the trend of telecom companies in India hiking the rates of their prepaid as well as postpaid plans earlier this year. The revised offerings from Jio have been in effect since July 3. Competitors Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel had simultaneously announced increased tariffs for their prepaid and postpaid plans. The revised Jio prepaid plans with free Netflix subscriptions come with 84 days of validity.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans With Netflix Subscription 

The Reliance Jio prepaid plans with free Netflix subscriptions are now available at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799. A report by The Hindu noted that the plans were initially listed at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499, respectively. The Rs. 1,299 prepaid package includes the Netflix Mobile plan, while the more expensive Rs. 1,799 option comes with the Netflix Basic plan.

This suggests that customers with Jio's Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan will be able to access Netflix only on a smartphone or a tablet and through one device at a time. The highest quality video streaming they can get on the app with this plan is 480p.

Meanwhile, the Netflix Basic plan allows users to access the video streaming platform for any device like a phone, tablet, smart TV, laptop, etc. This Rs. 1,799 plan supports up to 720p quality videos as well.

Both Jio prepaid plans with Netflix subscriptions included are valid for 84 days. This suggests that with each recharge, customers get three months of complimentary Netflix subscriptions. They also allow users unlimited talk time and unlimited 5G connectivity along with 100 SMS per day.

However, it is important to note that the unlimited 5G connectivity included in these plans depends on the 5G availability in the area of the user. The Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799 Jio prepaid plans claim to support 2GB and 3GB of daily high-speed data, respectively. Post this limit, unlimited data is accessible at 64Kbps.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jio, Jio prepaid plans, Reliance Jio, India, Jio Netflix plans, Netflix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme P2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Seems Imminent
WazirX’s Singapore-Based Stakeholder Zettai Applies for Moratorium to Restructure Funds

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Raises Price of Prepaid Plans With Netflix Subscription: See New Prices, Benefits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco Pad 5G Review: Deja Vu
  2. Tecno Unveils World's First Tri-Fold Phone With Massive 10-inch Display
  3. iPhone 17 Series May Get More RAM Than iPhone 16 Family
  4. Apple AirPods Pro 3 Tipped to Launch 'Soon' With Better ANC
  5. Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4 and Beats Pill Launched in India: See Prices
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Design Tweaks
  7. Realme P2 Pro Allegedly pops up in BIS listing
  8. Amazon's Rufus AI Shopping Assistant Is Now Available in India
  9. Jio Increases Prices of Prepaid Plans With Free Netflix Subscription
  10. OpenAI May Soon Launch 'Strawberry' AI Model With These Notable Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Could Introduce One-Tap Editing via Video 'Presets' on Android: Report
  2. Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch With RuPay Chip Launched in India in Partnership With Noise and NPCI
  3. WazirX’s Singapore-Based Stakeholder Zettai Applies for Moratorium to Restructure Funds
  4. Reliance Jio Raises Price of Prepaid Plans With Netflix Subscription: See New Prices, Benefits
  5. Apple Music Playlists Can Now Be Transferred to YouTube Music: See Transfer Process, Supported Playlists
  6. Realme P2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Seems Imminent
  7. NASA Reportedly Plans to Use SpaceX Dragon to Bring Astronauts Stranded in Space Back to Earth
  8. SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission: Overview, Significance and Reason Behind the Delay
  9. Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4 and Beats Pill Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Gemini ‘Ask About This Screen’ and YouTube Video Summaries Features Rolling Out to Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »