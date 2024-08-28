Reliance Jio has raised the prices of the prepaid recharge plans which come with complimentary Netflix subscriptions. This increase in tariffs follows the trend of telecom companies in India hiking the rates of their prepaid as well as postpaid plans earlier this year. The revised offerings from Jio have been in effect since July 3. Competitors Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel had simultaneously announced increased tariffs for their prepaid and postpaid plans. The revised Jio prepaid plans with free Netflix subscriptions come with 84 days of validity.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans With Netflix Subscription

The Reliance Jio prepaid plans with free Netflix subscriptions are now available at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799. A report by The Hindu noted that the plans were initially listed at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499, respectively. The Rs. 1,299 prepaid package includes the Netflix Mobile plan, while the more expensive Rs. 1,799 option comes with the Netflix Basic plan.

This suggests that customers with Jio's Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan will be able to access Netflix only on a smartphone or a tablet and through one device at a time. The highest quality video streaming they can get on the app with this plan is 480p.

Meanwhile, the Netflix Basic plan allows users to access the video streaming platform for any device like a phone, tablet, smart TV, laptop, etc. This Rs. 1,799 plan supports up to 720p quality videos as well.

Both Jio prepaid plans with Netflix subscriptions included are valid for 84 days. This suggests that with each recharge, customers get three months of complimentary Netflix subscriptions. They also allow users unlimited talk time and unlimited 5G connectivity along with 100 SMS per day.

However, it is important to note that the unlimited 5G connectivity included in these plans depends on the 5G availability in the area of the user. The Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799 Jio prepaid plans claim to support 2GB and 3GB of daily high-speed data, respectively. Post this limit, unlimited data is accessible at 64Kbps.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.