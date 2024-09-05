Reliance Jio has rolled out special offers on select prepaid recharge plans, commemorating its 8th anniversary in India. The telecommunications provider is offering benefits including bundled subscriptions to OTT platforms, limited membership of food delivery platforms and e-commerce vouchers to users who recharge with the eligible packs. This development comes days after Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the parent company of Jio, made significant announcements for its customer base in India during the 47th annual general meeting (AGM).

Reliance Jio 8th Anniversary Prepaid Recharge Plans

Subscribers who recharge with the special packs between September 5 and September 8 will be eligible for three benefits worth Rs. 700. The offers are valid on quarterly recharge plans costing Rs. 899 and Rs. 999. These plans offer 2GB of daily data each, with a validity of 90 and 98 days, respectively.

Subscribers of the Rs. 3,599 annual plan, which includes 2.5GB of daily data usage for 365 days, will also be able to take advantage of the offers.

Reliance Jio 8th Anniversary Prepaid Recharge Benefits

Reliance Jio says that the plan benefits include 28 days of access to OTT apps such as Zee5, SonyLiv, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNxt, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and JioTV, which is worth Rs. 175. It also includes a 10GB data voucher with a 28-day validity.

The telecommunications provider is also offering three months of Zomato Gold membership for free with the recharge plans. It also bundles an Ajio voucher which gives users flat Rs. 500 off on spends of Rs. 2,999 and above.

Jio Hikes Tariff of Prepaid Recharge Plans With Netflix Subscription

The telecommunications provider recently hiked the tariffs of prepaid recharge plans which bundle a complimentary Netflix subscription. Prepaid plans with free Netflix subscriptions are now available at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799, compared to their previously listed prices of Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499, respectively. The Rs. 1,299 plan offers the Netflix Mobile plan, allowing streaming on mobile devices only, the Rs. 1,799 option comes with the Netflix Basic plan.