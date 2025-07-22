Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is set to make its debut in the Indian market on July 25. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design, colour options and key features of the upcoming handset. The price range of the smartphone has also been announced. It will feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Lava previously teased that it would unveil the Blaze AMOLED 2 handset in July, although an exact date has not yet been announced.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India, Colour Options

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price in India will be less than Rs. 10,000, according to the Amazon microsite for the handset. A promotional poster teased the handset's starting price as "Rs. X,999". The phone will be offered in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist colour options. It will launch in the country on July 25 at 12pm IST.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Key Specifications (Expected)

The Amazon microsite revealed that the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone will support up to 4GB virtual RAM expansion as well. It will run on stock Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will sport a 6.74-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) 2.5D display with a 120Hz refresh rate, over 450 nits brightness level and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel appears to have slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin and a centre-aligned waterdrop-style notch at the top. It will carry an unspecified dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel sensor.

Lava will equip the upcoming Blaze Dragon 5G handset with a 5,000mAh battery, which will support 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset will support a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature.

