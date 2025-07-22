Technology News
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price Range, Key Features Revealed Ahead of July 25 Launch in India

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 July 2025 19:38 IST


Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will come in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist shades

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset will sport a 6.74-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is set to make its debut in the Indian market on July 25. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design, colour options and key features of the upcoming handset. The price range of the smartphone has also been announced. It will feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Lava previously teased that it would unveil the Blaze AMOLED 2 handset in July, although an exact date has not yet been announced.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India, Colour Options

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price in India will be less than Rs. 10,000, according to the Amazon microsite for the handset. A promotional poster teased the handset's starting price as "Rs. X,999". The phone will be offered in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist colour options. It will launch in the country on July 25 at 12pm IST.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Key Specifications (Expected)

The Amazon microsite revealed that the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone will support up to 4GB virtual RAM expansion as well. It will run on stock Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will sport a 6.74-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) 2.5D display with a 120Hz refresh rate, over 450 nits brightness level and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel appears to have slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin and a centre-aligned waterdrop-style notch at the top. It will carry an unspecified dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel sensor. 

Lava will equip the upcoming Blaze Dragon 5G handset with a 5,000mAh battery, which will support 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset will support a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Lava Blaze Dragon 5G, Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India, Lava Blaze Dragon 5G India Launch, Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Features, Lava




