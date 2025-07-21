Technology News
Lava Blaze Dragon Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Price Range in India Tipped

Lava Blaze Dragon could be offered in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 10:53 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Dragon will feature a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Dragon may support 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage
  • The handset is expected to ship with stock Android
  • The Lava Blaze Dragon could get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Lava Blaze Dragon is set to launch in India on July 25. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the chipset details of the upcoming phone. Meanwhile, the probable price range for the handset has also been tipped. The phone will sport a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Leaked design renders of the Blaze Dragon model show a rainbow-coloured rear camera module. Notably, Lava previously revealed that it will also introduce the Blaze AMOLED 2 alongside the Blaze Dragon in July.

Lava Blaze Dragon Features, Price in India (Expected)

The Lava Blaze Dragon will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the company confirmed in an X post. The image of the handset attached in the post shows the bottom edge with speaker grilles, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. 

Official renders of the Lava Blaze Dragon have already that the phone will be available in a golden shade. The images showed that the phone will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup appears to be accompanied by a pill-shaped LED flash unit. 

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed in an X post that the upcoming Lava Blaze Dragon could be priced in India under Rs. 10,000. Alleged live photos of the smartphone, seen in a black colourway, appear to sport a rear camera module with a rainbow-coloured finish.

Other leaks has suggested that the Lava Blaze Dragon could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It is expected to run on stock Android 15 out-of-the-box. The phone may get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and support 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is tipped to be offered in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants.

The Lava Blaze Dragon will launch in India on July 25 at 12pm IST and will be available in the country via Amazon. Lava has already revealed that the Blaze Dragon will launch alongside the Blaze AMOLED 2 in India in July.

Comments

Further reading: Lava Blaze Dragon, Lava Blaze Dragon India Launch, Lava Blaze Dragon Design, Lava Blaze Dragon Specifications, Lava, Lava Blaze AMOLED 2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
