Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price in India Slashed After Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently available on Amazon India’s website with a 22 percent discount, a year after it was launched in the country.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 July 2025 18:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in India in July 2024
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 6.3-inch cover display
  • Amazon is also offering additional cashback offers
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently available for interested customers with a flat 22 percent price cut on the Amazon India website. The e-commerce platform is also providing additional cashback offers, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options. The foldable phone was launched in India in July 2024 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex touchscreen on the inside, and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with HD+ resolution. Although the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been launched, the previous generation Samsung foldable is still a very capable device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price in India, Availability

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently available at Rs. 1,27,990 for the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration. This represents a 22 percent price cut from its launch price — Rs. 1,64,999. The e-commerce giant currently offers a 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime subscribers, and a 3 percent cashback offer for others.

Buyers can also get the phone with no cost EMI options. One can also avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 49,200, when trading in an eligible smartphone.

galaxy z fold 6 price drop Galaxy Z Fold 6 price drop

Amazon is also giving additional cashback offers with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in India in July 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 1,64,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage model. The phone also gets 512GB and 1TB storage variants, priced at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. Samsung offers the 256GB and 512GB models in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow colour options, and the 1TB model comes in Silver Shadow colour.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Mobile chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The phone sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (968x2,376 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with 410ppi pixel density. It gets a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856x2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display on the inside with a 374ppi pixel density. Both displays support adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel wide angle camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. At the front, it gets a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display with an f/2.2 aperture. There is another 4-megapixel selfie camera placed under the inner screen, with an f/2.8 aperture.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging. The South Korean tech giant claims that Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. The foldable phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
