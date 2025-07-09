Technology News
English Edition

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Blaze Dragon to Launch in India This Month

Lava Blaze Dragon is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 20:31 IST
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Blaze Dragon to Launch in India This Month

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Dragon and Blaze AMOLED 2 India launch timeline confirmed
  • The Blaze AMOLED 2 is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display
  • They are expected to run on Android 15
Advertisement

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 and Blaze Dragon will be launching soon in India, the company confirmed today. The domestic smartphone brand has not announced the exact launch date or specifications of the new Blaze series handsets, but it confirmed that they will come in the mid-range segment. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G was recently listed on the company's India website with a 6.67-inch display, 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It has a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava to Launch Two New Blaze Series Smartphones This Month

In a press release, Lava announced the arrival of the Blaze AMOLED 2 and Blaze Dragon phones in India. They will be launched later this month, but an exact date is still under wraps. They are confirmed to debut in the mid-range price segment.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 is teased to come with a slim build and an AMOLED display. Meanwhil,e the Lava Blaze Dragon is claimed to feature a 'responsive processor and high-speed storage'.

Lava hasn't revealed any specifications of the phones, but tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that Lava Blaze Dragon will run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They are expected to run on Android 15.

More details about the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 and Blaze Dragon are likely to surface in the coming days.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G was recently listed on its India website, revealing its design and specifications. It runs on Android 14 and has a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G features a dual camera unit at the rear, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 Specifications, Lava Blaze Dragon, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: First Impressions
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Blaze Dragon to Launch in India This Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Lite With 11-Inch Display, 9,340mAh Battery Launched
  2. Realme 15 Pro 5G to Launch in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 With 8-Inch Inner Display Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic With Exynos W1000 Chip Launched
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Review: Enters the Big League With a Big Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Highlights: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Unveiled
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Dwarfs: New Star-Like Objects May Reveal Nature of Dark Matter
  2. NASA Astronaut Captures Rare Red Sprite Over Storm from Space Station
  3. Progress 92 Spacecraft Docks at ISS with Vital Supplies for Expedition 73
  4. Scientists Trace Universe’s Missing Ordinary Matter Using FRBs and X-rays
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Now Available in a New Colour Variant in India
  6. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Blaze Dragon to Launch in India This Month
  7. Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic With One UI 8.0 Watch, Exynos W1000 Chip Launched
  8. Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE With 3.4-inch Cover Display, Exynos 2400 SoC Launched
  9. Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen, Exynos 2500 SoC
  10. Samsung Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 8-Inch Inner Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »