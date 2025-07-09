Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 and Blaze Dragon will be launching soon in India, the company confirmed today. The domestic smartphone brand has not announced the exact launch date or specifications of the new Blaze series handsets, but it confirmed that they will come in the mid-range segment. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G was recently listed on the company's India website with a 6.67-inch display, 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It has a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava to Launch Two New Blaze Series Smartphones This Month

In a press release, Lava announced the arrival of the Blaze AMOLED 2 and Blaze Dragon phones in India. They will be launched later this month, but an exact date is still under wraps. They are confirmed to debut in the mid-range price segment.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 is teased to come with a slim build and an AMOLED display. Meanwhil,e the Lava Blaze Dragon is claimed to feature a 'responsive processor and high-speed storage'.

Lava hasn't revealed any specifications of the phones, but tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that Lava Blaze Dragon will run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They are expected to run on Android 15.

More details about the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 and Blaze Dragon are likely to surface in the coming days.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G was recently listed on its India website, revealing its design and specifications. It runs on Android 14 and has a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G features a dual camera unit at the rear, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.