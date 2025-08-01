Technology News
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G features a triple rear camera setup with an AI-powered 50-megapixel main shooter. It also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G comes in a single RAM and storage option

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is offered in two colourways
  • Lava Blaze Dragon 5G features a 50-Megapixel rear camera
  • The phone comes in a single storage and RAM option
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is now on sale. The Indian smartphone manufacturer offers the Blaze Dragon 5G in two colourways and one storage option. Interested customers can buy the new Lava phone exclusively via Amazon. During the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, the company is also offering special bank offers and an additional exchange bonus to buyers. Lava also provides Free Service at the doorstep, if a customer requires the same.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India, Offers

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G has been priced at Rs. 9,999 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Indian tech firm is offering its new handset in two colour options - Golden Mist and Midnight Mist. The phone is exclusively available for purchase via Amazon.

However, for people who do not wish to pay the full price, the e-commerce giant is offering a special discount of 10 percent of up to Rs. 1,000 with SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. On top of this, people can also avail of additional Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on the first day of sale.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Specifications

Launched on July 25, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a 6.74-inch 2.5D touchscreen with HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, over 450 nits of brightness level, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Moreover, it supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 4GB. The new Lava phone runs on stock Android 15 out of the box. The company has promised to roll out one major Android OS update and two years of security patches.

For photos and videos, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G gets a 50-megapixel AI-enabled camera at the back. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a teardrop-style notch. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W wired charging. For unlocking, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers face authentication support.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
