Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The handset is said to succeed the Lava Yuva 2 Pro model which was unveiled in the country in February this year with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The company has announced the launch date of the upcoming handset. The design and colourway of the Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G were teased alongside the announcement. Simultaneously, a leak suggested some key specifications of the phone and also hinted at its likely price point.

In a post on X, Lava Mobiles confirmed that the Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G will launch in India on December 14. The design and colourway of the handset was teased in a small video teaser. The phone was seen in a golden colour option, with two separate circular camera units placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel alongside an LED flash unit. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right side of the middle frame of the phone, while the speaker grille can be spotted at the bottom.

Get ready to explore the Gold Standard!



Yuva 3 Pro | Launching - 14th Dec#Yuva3Pro #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/WQwI9M9lo9 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 11, 2023

In another post, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared a list of specifications for the Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G and leaked design renders of the handset. The phone is seen in three colour options - golden, green and purple. The tipster added that the phone will likely be launched at a price of less than Rs. 10,999.

According to the leaked list of specifications, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is likely to be powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded by an additional 8GB virtually. It is also said to ship with Android 13.

The leak added that the Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G is likely to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera, while the front camera, said to be housed within a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the panel, is likely to come with an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support via USB Type-C port. For security, the handset is likely to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

