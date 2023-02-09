Technology News

Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM Variant Confirmed to Launch in India: All Details

Lava has confirmed to launch a new RAM Variant of Lava Blaze 5G that was launched in November 2022.

Updated: 9 February 2023 20:37 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 5G 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 9,999

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze 5G was launched in November 2022 with 4GB RAM
  • Lava Blaze 5G 4GB RAM model packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Lava Blaze 5G, which debuted in November 2022, has officially been confirmed to launch in a new RAM variant. The homegrown company is bringing a 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone, while the existing model has 4GB RAM, which can be expanded virtually by 3GB. The smartphone is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

Lava has teased the launch of the new Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM variant on Twitter. The company has shared a poster confirming that the Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM model will be launching soon. While any other details on the phone's exact launch date are yet to be revealed, the upcoming model is likely to get a price hike due to the increased RAM.

Apart from the RAM storage, the specifications and features of the Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM variant will be the same as its 4GB RAM model. The Lava Blaze 5G 4GB RAM model of the phone was launched in November 2022 featuring a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density and Widevine L1 support. The handset is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It also comes with support for expandable RAM by 3GB.

For photography, the phone ships with an AI-backed triple rear camera led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel camera with support for several photography modes. Further, it draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Lava Blaze 5G 4GB RAM model runs Android 12. Furthermore, the device comes with connectivity support for 5G, Bluetooth V5.1, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPRS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is available in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options. 

 

Lava, Lava Blaze 5G, Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM
