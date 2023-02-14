Technology News

Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC Tipped

Lava Agni 2 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 February 2023 18:51 IST
Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC Tipped

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 2 5G may debut as a successor to Lava Agni 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 2 5G is reportedly in development
  • It could be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000
  • Lava Agni 2 5G is said to feature 5,000mAh battery

Lava Agni 5G debuted in India back in 2021 as the first 5G phone by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. Now, the Lava Agni 2 5G is said to be in the pipeline as a purported successor. Ahead of any official confirmation, the key specifications and launch timeline of the device have surfaced online. The Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Lava Agni 2 5G is said to go official in India mid-March or April.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Pricebaba, leaked the launch timeline and key specifications of the Lava Agni 2 5G. The 5G smartphone is said to be unveiled either in mid-March or April. The leak suggests that it could be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India.

As per the report, the Lava Agni 2 5G will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Lava Agni 2 5G could pack a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, it is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It could offer 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card. It is also said to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

To recall, the Lava Agni 5G was launched in November 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The first 5G smartphone by Lava, the Agni 5G, comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood. Other highlights of the phone include a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display, a quad rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and 8GB of RAM. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

 

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Agni 5G

Lava Agni 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • Stock Android
  • Capable processor
  • 30W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras need improvement
  • Lacks video stabilisation
Read detailed Lava Agni 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Agni 2 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G Price in India, Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Tipped to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC, Other Specifications Leaked
CBSE Class 10, 12 Examinations 2023: Board Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Board Exams
Featured video of the day
Acer Swift X14: An Exclusive Look at the Engineers' Demo
Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 5G First Impressions: Many Upgrades, One Downgrade
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. Here’s How Much It Costs to Make the iPhone 14 Pro Max
  4. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  5. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  6. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Debuts in India: Check Price, Sale Date
  7. John Wick: Chapter 4 Runtime Longest in the Franchise: Report
  8. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  9. Sony Xperia 1 V Renders Hint at Design, May Feature Three Rear Cameras
  10. Vivo Y56 5G Could Launch in India Soon At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. BCCI Prohibits Women’s Premier League Teams from Featuring Crypto Ads
  2. CBSE Class 10, 12 Examinations 2023: Board Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Board Exams
  3. Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Tipped to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC, Other Specifications Leaked
  5. PhonePe Gets $100 Million in Additional Funding, Total $450 Million Raised in Six Weeks
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Kicks Off February 15: All Details
  7. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Pad Pre-Order Sale to Begin on Flipkart From April: Report
  9. Jio Rolls Out 5G Network in 4 Cities in Himachal Pradesh, Services Extended to 17 More Cities in India
  10. Apple's Latest iOS 16.3.1 Update Breaks Google Photos App, Google Offers Fix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.