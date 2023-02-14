Lava Agni 5G debuted in India back in 2021 as the first 5G phone by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. Now, the Lava Agni 2 5G is said to be in the pipeline as a purported successor. Ahead of any official confirmation, the key specifications and launch timeline of the device have surfaced online. The Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Lava Agni 2 5G is said to go official in India mid-March or April.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Pricebaba, leaked the launch timeline and key specifications of the Lava Agni 2 5G. The 5G smartphone is said to be unveiled either in mid-March or April. The leak suggests that it could be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India.

As per the report, the Lava Agni 2 5G will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Lava Agni 2 5G could pack a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, it is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It could offer 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card. It is also said to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

To recall, the Lava Agni 5G was launched in November 2021 with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The first 5G smartphone by Lava, the Agni 5G, comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood. Other highlights of the phone include a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display, a quad rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and 8GB of RAM. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

