Lava Yuva Pro was launched in India as the latest budget offering by domestic smartphone maker Lava International. The smartphone comes in three different colour options with a metallic design and is powered by a MediaTek Helio processor. The Lava Yuva Pro carries a triple rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel main sensor. The display of the phone has a waterdrop-style notch on the top. The Lava Yuva Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 320 hours on a single charge.

Lava Yuva Pro price in India, availability

The price of Lava Yuva Pro has been set at Rs. 7,799 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It is offered in Metallic Black, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Grey colour options and is currently available for sale through the Lava e-store in India.

Lava Yuva Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Yuva Pro runs on Android 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 269ppi. The display has corning gorilla glass protection and features a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. The new Lava phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC, along with 3GB of RAM.

For optics, the Lava Yuva Pro carries a 13-megapixel triple rear camera unit with LED flash. The back camera setup comes preloaded with camera modes and filters including HDR, portrait, beauty, night, GIF, and time-lapse photography among others. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with screen flash. The phone comes with 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Lava Yuva Pro include 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm audio jack, GPRS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication. Lava has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the new Yuva Pro smartphone with support for 10W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 37 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 320 hours within a single charge. Besides, it measures 164.4x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

