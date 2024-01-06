Lava could be preparing to launch a new smartphone in India soon. A recent tweet from a top company executive reveals that the company is planning to launch a new product soon, along with a group of scrambled letters that, when rearranged, form the words Lava Blaze Curve 5G. The name of the smartphone suggests that it will be the first handset from the company to be equipped with a curved screen. The company recently launched the Lava Yuva 3 Pro and Lava Storm 5G in India and the upcoming smartphone is likely to be its first device to debut in 2024.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lava President Sunil Raina posted the text "𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗚𝗩𝗨𝗭𝟱𝗖𝗕𝗘𝗥" on Saturday and asked users to guess the company's next product. Some users were quick to respond to the post with Lava Blaze Curve 5G, which can be obtained by moving the alphabets in the phrase around. The company is yet to announce any plans to launch a new smartphone with this name.

The teaser for the purported Lava Blaze Curve 5G suggests the handset will sport a curved AMOLED display. It also suggests that the handset will offer support for 5G connectivity. It is currently unclear how much the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will cost. Some of the more affordable phones with curved displays in the country include the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G, the Realme 11 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60 Pro — these can be purchased for less than Rs. 30,000 in India.

In November last year, the company launched the Lava Blaze 2 5G as the most recent addition to its Blaze series of smartphones. The affordable 5G handset is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB+64GB RAM storage configuration. It sports a 6.56-inch LCD screen and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera, while it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging over a USB Type-C port. We can expect to hear more about the purported Lava Blaze Curve 5G in the coming weeks, ahead of its debut.

