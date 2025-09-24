Technology News
Google Photos Brings Conversational Photo Editing Feature From Pixel 10 to Other Android Phones

Google Photos’ conversational edit feature was initially available on the Google Pixel 10 series phones in the US.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 12:51 IST
Google Photos Brings Conversational Photo Editing Feature From Pixel 10 to Other Android Phones

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos' conversational editing feature uses Gemini to understand text prompts

Highlights
  • Google Photos’ AI feature was unveiled during the Made By event
  • The Google Pixel 10 series debuted in late August
  • Its India release timeline is unknown
Google unveiled its new flagship smartphone lineup, the Pixel 10 series, on August 20, during the Made By Google event. On the same day, the tech giant also announced that it is bringing new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to the Google Photos app, one of them being conversational editing. The feature was earlier only available on the Pixel 10 series phones in the US. However, this is no longer the case, as the company announced on Tuesday that it is now rolling out this feature to eligible Android phones in the country. Whether the feature will come to India soon or not is currently unknown.

Google Photos Lets All Android Users Edit Images With Text Prompts

In a blog post, the California-based tech giant announced that it is now rolling out the conversational editing feature to "all eligible" Android smartphones in the US. This feature was earlier only available with the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. It is an AI-powered image editor that uses Gemini's capabilities to perform specific tasks within Google Photos.

To enable the feature, a user can select the image in Google Photos that they want to edit, tap on the Help Me Edit button in the image editor, and enter a text prompt describing the edit they want to execute on that particular image. People can also click on the “Make it Better” button if they do not wish to write an edit description.

Google held its Made By launch event on August 20, during which it unveiled the Google Pixel 10 series. Apart from the smartphones, the company also showcased the conversational editing feature in Google Photos. Using Gemini's large language models (LLMs), the company's native Photos app can understand natural language commands and execute edits according to them. The company claims that this eliminates the need for users to manually adjust sliders and select specific tools for editing.

The AI-enabled image editor will select the appropriate tool for specific tasks and make changes as per a user's request. It also understands multiple edit points, which have been combined into a single text prompt. On top of this, it is also capable of making general visual improvements. However, a text prompt is not the only way a user can request edits. They can also do the same with follow-up voice commands.

Google Photos, Made by Google, Gemini, AI, Google Pixel 10
