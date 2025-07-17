Google will launch its flagship Pixel 10 series just a little over a month from now, according to media reports. The Mountain View-based tech giant is said to have sent out an in-person invite for the next Made by Google event to select journalists and content creators. It is expected to showcase its latest innovations and additions to the Pixel portfolio of devices, which should include the Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch.

Made by Google Event: When Is It?

According to a media invite shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Made by Google 2025 event will be held on August 20 at 1pm ET (10:30pm IST). This information was corroborated by content creators such as Marques Brownlee (known as MKBHD) who also shared the in-person invite.

Google Pixel event is official: August 20, just a few weeks before Apple. pic.twitter.com/DbyfMoo7MX — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 16, 2025

Below Gurman's post on X (formerly Twitter), the official Made by Google handle commented, “Officially official”.

Similar to other hardware launch events from the company, the upcoming Made by Google event is expected to be streamed live via the Made by Google YouTube channel, its social media handles, and website.

Made by Google Event: What to Expect

Currently, Google's invite states that it will introduce the latest additions to their Pixel portfolio of devices. We expect to see the launch of the flagship Pixel 10 series. Similar to the 2024 lineup, four models are speculated to be unveiled — the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The tech giant is reported to make the switch from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for the fabrication of the Tensor G5 chipset which is likely to power all of the purported Pixel handsets.

Alongside phones, the company could also unveil the Pixel Watch 4. Reports suggest it will retain similar hardware as the current model, including the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip which we've seen since the Pixel Watch 2. The smartwatch may be available in two size options and could pack a larger 459mAh battery.

Information about the launch of a true-wireless-stereo (TWS) product at the Made by Google event remains scarce. However, Pixel Buds 2a are tipped to debut alongside the Pixel 10 phones as an affordable offering, priced around EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 14,000).