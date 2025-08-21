Technology News
English Edition
Google Photos App Will Now Let You Make Image Edits With Voice Commands, Starting With Pixel 10 Series

The new AI capability will be initially rolled out with Google Pixel 10 series in the US.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2025 14:09 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google says voice-based edits in Photos app are powered by Gemini

Highlights
  • Users can request edits like changing sky's colour or restoring quality
  • Multiple edit requests can be combined into a single prompt
  • Google is also adding C2PA Content Credentials in the native camera app
The Google Photos app is getting new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that enable automatic image edits based on natural language commands from the user. Announced at the Made by Google event on Wednesday, it is rolling out beginning with the newly introduced Google Pixel 10 series in the US. The tech giant is also implementing industry-standard C2PA Content Credentials within the native Camera app on Pixel to differentiate between images edited with and without AI.

Voice-based Edits in Google Photos

In a blog post, Google shared details about the new capabilities in the Google Photos app. It will leverage Gemini—the company's AI assistant—to understand natural language commands and make custom AI-powered edits. The user can simply ask the Photos app to make the edits they require, eliminating the need to manually select tools or adjust sliders, as per the company.

For example, they can for a specific edit, such as “Remove cars in the background”, and the Google Photos app will understand the requested changes. It will be able to select the appropriate tool for the given task, without manual intervention, and automatically make edits.

This also works for multiple requests, which can be clubbed into a single prompt. As per the blog post, the new capability can be used to alter specific parts of an image or make general improvements. After the first draft is generated, the image can be further fine-tuned with follow-up voice prompts.

Alongside corrective edits, users can also ask the Photos app to change the background of the image, add items like sunglasses or party hats, and more. This new capability will initially be introduced with the Pixel 10 in the US.

Apart from custom AI-powered edits in Google Photos, the tech giant also announced the implementation of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) Content Credentials within the native camera app. It will indicate information such as how an image was captured or edited within the Google Photos app. Initially limited to the Pixel 10, it will be rolled out for Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh Compared

Comment

