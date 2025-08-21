The Google Photos app is getting new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that enable automatic image edits based on natural language commands from the user. Announced at the Made by Google event on Wednesday, it is rolling out beginning with the newly introduced Google Pixel 10 series in the US. The tech giant is also implementing industry-standard C2PA Content Credentials within the native Camera app on Pixel to differentiate between images edited with and without AI.

Voice-based Edits in Google Photos

In a blog post, Google shared details about the new capabilities in the Google Photos app. It will leverage Gemini—the company's AI assistant—to understand natural language commands and make custom AI-powered edits. The user can simply ask the Photos app to make the edits they require, eliminating the need to manually select tools or adjust sliders, as per the company.

For example, they can for a specific edit, such as “Remove cars in the background”, and the Google Photos app will understand the requested changes. It will be able to select the appropriate tool for the given task, without manual intervention, and automatically make edits.

This also works for multiple requests, which can be clubbed into a single prompt. As per the blog post, the new capability can be used to alter specific parts of an image or make general improvements. After the first draft is generated, the image can be further fine-tuned with follow-up voice prompts.

Alongside corrective edits, users can also ask the Photos app to change the background of the image, add items like sunglasses or party hats, and more. This new capability will initially be introduced with the Pixel 10 in the US.

Apart from custom AI-powered edits in Google Photos, the tech giant also announced the implementation of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) Content Credentials within the native camera app. It will indicate information such as how an image was captured or edited within the Google Photos app. Initially limited to the Pixel 10, it will be rolled out for Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks.