Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On-Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled

MediaTek says the generative AI engine in Dimensity 9300+ will support multimodal applications.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2024 16:53 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On-Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset features Immortalis-G720, second generation hardware raytracing engine

Highlights
  • MediaTek’s new chipset is an enhanced version of the Dimensity 9300 SoC
  • It offers support for on-device LoRA Fusion and NeuroPilot LoRA Fusion 2
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ is a 4nm octa-core chipset
Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset has been unveiled by the company on Tuesday (May 7). Last week, the Taiwan-based semiconductor giant announced the unveiling of the new processor and teased that it would arrive with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Building on it, the company said that the AI-enabled chipset will support on-device multimodal application processing. It is built with TSMC's advanced third-generation 4nm process technology and offers up to 10 percent of less power consumption and up to 25 percent of less cellular data consumption.

The successor to the Dimensity 9300 mobile processor is an octa-core chip featuring four Arm Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, three Arm Cortex-X4 cores with clock speed up to 2.85GHz, and one Cortex-X4 core with a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz. It supports up to LPDDR5T 9600Mbps RAM and UFS 4.0 storage with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ) support.

Coming to GPU, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset incorporates Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, the second-generation hardware raytracing engine. The company claims that the new GPU will offer fast raytracing experience at 60 FPS. In addition, the chip also enables better performance and higher power efficiency owing to its HyperEngine and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT).

Focusing on the AI capabilities of the mobile processor, the Dimensity 9300+ features APU (Agent Processing Unit) APU 790 AI engine that enables it to support large language models (LLMs) with one billion, seven billion, and 13 billion parameters. The capability can be further scaled up to 33 billion parameters. The company claims that the chip can run an LLM with seven billion parameters at the speed of 22 tokens per second.

The chipset offers support for on-device LoRA Fusion and NeuroPilot LoRA Fusion 2.0 that enables developers to deploy multimodal AI applications with text, images, music, and more. MediaTek claims that it can run LLMs such as Google Gemini Nano, Meta Llama 2 and Llama 3, Ernie-3.5-SE, Alibaba Cloud Qwen, and more.

Further, the SoC comes with the capabilities of Imagiq 990 ISP that is claimed to offer 18-bit RAW processing even in low-light conditions. The Imagiq 990 also supports AI videography as it features an AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine. Additionally, the Dimensity 9300+ also sports MiraVision 990 which assists in taking portrait mode shots.

On connectivity, the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ has a 5G R16 modem which supports AI situational awareness. It supports up to 7Gbps downlink as well as 4CC-CA sub-6GHz bands.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin Crosses One Billion Transactions Milestone First Time Since Its Inception in 2009

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On-Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  2. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  3. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Shows Revamped Rear Design
  4. These Apple, Samsung Phones Were the Best-Selling Handsets in Q1 2024
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals On Home Security Products
  6. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Key Features Revealed
  7. Best Deals to Check Before Amazon's Great Summer Sale Ends
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 6 Flagship Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On-Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled
  3. Bitcoin Crosses One Billion Transactions Milestone First Time Since Its Inception in 2009
  4. Microsoft MAI-1 AI Model With 500 Billion Parameters Could Soon Be Unveiled: Report
  5. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India
  6. OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT-Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search
  7. Apple Pencil Pro Name Spotted on Japanese Website Ahead of 'Let Loose' Event
  8. RBI Governor Says Permanent Deletion of Transactions Would Make CBDCs Like Cash Notes
  9. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Suggests Revamped Rear Design With Rounded Corners
  10. Apple Could Unveil an AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature at the Let Loose Event: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »