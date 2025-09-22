MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9500 chipset on Monday, featuring the ninth-gen MediaTek NPU 990 for improved on-device AI performance. The octa core mobile platform includes a prime core clocked at 4.21GHz alongside three premium cores and four performance cores. It supports UFS 4.1 storage with four lanes. It is claimed to deliver up to 32 percent higher single-core and 17 percent higher multi-core performance compared to the Dimensity 9400 chipset. Flagship Android smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 features a third-generation CPU architecture, combining a prime core with a frequency of 4.21GHz alongside three premium cores running at 3.50GHz and four performance cores clocked at 2.70GHz. It supports four-lane UFS 4.1 storage for faster data access. This setup is claimed to provide up to 32 percent better single-core and 17 percent better multi-core performance over its predecessor. Notably, MediaTek claims that the ultra core offers up to 55 percent lower power consumption at peak performance, improving battery life. The chip is also advertised to offer up to 30 percent more power efficiency during multitasking.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is equipped with the new Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, which is said to deliver up to 33 percent higher peak performance and 42 percent better power efficiency compared to previous generations. It supports advanced gaming features like 120FPS ray tracing. The chipset is also touted to support MegaLights in Unreal Engine 5.6 and Nanite in Unreal Engine 5.5 for gaming. It also supports new SME2 instructions for faster AI perception performance and ML efficiency.

The flagship mobile platform uses MediaTek's ninth-generation NPU 990 with Generative AI Engine 2.0, enabling BitNet 1.58-bit large model processing. MediaTek states that this advancement reduces power usage by up to 33 percent and delivers 100 percent faster output for 3B-parameter LLMs, 128K-token long text processing, and 4K ultra-high-definition image generation, all while reducing power consumption by 56 percent.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 features the Imagiq 1190 ISP, supporting up to 200-megapixel photography, 4K 60fps portrait video, and RAW-domain pre-processing. It supports LPDDR5X RAM, Bluetooth 6.0, 5G and Wi-Fi 7.

MediaTek confirms that flagship Android phones powered by the new Dimensity 9500 chip will begin launching in the fourth quarter of this year. The Vivo X300 series and Oppo Find X9 lineup are expected to be among the first devices to feature the new SoC. Both are set to debut in October, with the Vivo X300 confirmed to launch on October 13.