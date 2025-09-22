Technology News
English Edition

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on Oppo Find X9 Series, Vivo X300 Lineup

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is claimed to offer up to 29 percent better single core performance than its predecessor, the Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 13:06 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on Oppo Find X9 Series, Vivo X300 Lineup
Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Advertisement

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9500 chipset on Monday, featuring the ninth-gen MediaTek NPU 990 for improved on-device AI performance. The octa core mobile platform includes a prime core clocked at 4.21GHz alongside three premium cores and four performance cores. It supports UFS 4.1 storage with four lanes. It is claimed to deliver up to 32 percent higher single-core and 17 percent higher multi-core performance compared to the Dimensity 9400 chipset. Flagship Android smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 features a third-generation CPU architecture, combining a prime core with a frequency of 4.21GHz alongside three premium cores running at 3.50GHz and four performance cores clocked at 2.70GHz. It supports four-lane UFS 4.1 storage for faster data access. This setup is claimed to provide up to 32 percent better single-core and 17 percent better multi-core performance over its predecessor. Notably, MediaTek claims that the ultra core offers up to 55 percent lower power consumption at peak performance, improving battery life. The chip is also advertised to offer up to 30 percent more power efficiency during multitasking.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is equipped with the new Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, which is said to deliver up to 33 percent higher peak performance and 42 percent better power efficiency compared to previous generations. It supports advanced gaming features like 120FPS ray tracing. The chipset is also touted to support MegaLights in Unreal Engine 5.6 and Nanite in Unreal Engine 5.5 for gaming. It also supports new SME2 instructions for faster AI perception performance and ML efficiency.

The flagship mobile platform uses MediaTek's ninth-generation NPU 990 with Generative AI Engine 2.0, enabling BitNet 1.58-bit large model processing. MediaTek states that this advancement reduces power usage by up to 33 percent and delivers 100 percent faster output for 3B-parameter LLMs, 128K-token long text processing, and 4K ultra-high-definition image generation, all while reducing power consumption by 56 percent.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 features the Imagiq 1190 ISP, supporting up to 200-megapixel photography, 4K 60fps portrait video, and RAW-domain pre-processing. It supports LPDDR5X RAM, Bluetooth 6.0, 5G and Wi-Fi 7.

MediaTek confirms that flagship Android phones powered by the new Dimensity 9500 chip will begin launching in the fourth quarter of this year. The Vivo X300 series and Oppo Find X9 lineup are expected to be among the first devices to feature the new SoC. Both are set to debut in October, with the Vivo X300 confirmed to launch on October 13.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, MediaTek
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Perplexity’s Comet Browser Launched in India on Desktop, Available for Pre-Register on Android
HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline Revealed; Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi K80 Pro Among First Phones to Get Updates

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on Oppo Find X9 Series, Vivo X300 Lineup
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max Will Launch in China on This Date
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best 5G Smartphones You Can't Miss
  3. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals Today
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on These Smartphones
  7. Realme GT 8 Series Pre-Orders Begin Ahead of Launch in October
  8. Xiaomi 17 Design, Features Revealed Ahead of September 25 Debut
  9. Get These Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline Revealed; Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi K80 Pro Among First Phones to Get Updates
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on Oppo Find X9 Series, Vivo X300 Lineup
  3. Perplexity’s Comet Browser Launched in India on Desktop, Available for Pre-Register on Android
  4. Microsoft Raises Prices of Xbox Series S/X Consoles in the US Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Offer 'Private Display' Feature Spotted in One UI 8.5 Code
  6. Xiaomi 17 Design, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on September 25
  7. Amazon and Flipkart Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 Now Live
  8. Realme GT 8 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed, Pre-Orders Begin in China Ahead of Debut
  9. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch Date Announced, Design Teased
  10. iPhone Air Teardown Video Reveals Easily Swappable Batteries; iFixit Repairability Score Matches iPhone 16 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »