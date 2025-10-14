Vivo X300 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker's latest flagship phone, was launched in China on Monday alongside the base Vivo X300. The handset has surpassed the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in an AnTuTu CPU benchmark test, highlighting differences in performance between the two devices. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, the Satellite Communication Edition of the Vivo smartphone had an edge in CPU and memory, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on Xiaomi's flagship phone delivered faster GPU performance and a better score in the UX test. The results also underscore MediaTek's reported cost advantage, making the Dimensity 9500 a compelling alternative to Qualcomm's chips.

Vivo X300 Pro vs Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Vivo Stronger in CPU, Xiaomi in GPU

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared the AnTuTu scores of the Vivo X300 Pro and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which are backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets, respectively, in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The Vivo X300 Pro Satellite Communication Edition scored 3,956,885 points in the AnTuTu benchmark, slightly ahead of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, which scored 3,731,077 points.

Looking at the CPU results, Vivo's handset scored 1,030,180 points versus Xiaomi's 1,018,631, suggesting slightly better overall processing power and faster performance in demanding tasks.

In memory performance, the Vivo smartphone (powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip) leads with 709,892 points compared to the Xiaomi model (with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC) that scored 524,484 points, indicating better multitasking and smoother handling of large apps.

For UX, Vivo X300 Pro scored 795,006 points while Vivo had 762,936, showing Xiaomi 17 Pro Max may deliver a slightly more responsive and polished user interface.

In GPU performance, the numbers tell a different story. The Vivo X300 Pro scored 1,453,877 points but outperformed only 9 percent of users, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max scored 1,392,956 points and surpassed 99 percent of users.

This shows that despite the slightly higher raw numbers, Vivo X300 Pro's GPU is weaker relative to other devices, making the Xiaomi handset the better choice for graphics-intensive tasks like gaming.

Temperature ranges were similar, with the Vivo X300 Pro reaching 23.9-degree Celsius to 44.5-degree Celsius and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max reaching 17.2-degree Celsius to 41-degree Celsius, both rising around 5 percent. Overall, the Vivo smartphone leads in CPU and memory performance, while the Xiaomi model performs better in terms of GPU and offers a slightly smoother UX.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Said to Cost 50 Percent Less Than Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, according to a post by Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), has an estimated OEM production cost of around $180 (roughly Rs. 16,000) to $200 (roughly Rs. 17,800).

If this claim is accurate, this makes it roughly 50 percent less expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is estimated to cost up to $280 (roughly Rs. 24,900) to manufacture. MediaTek chips were traditionally cheaper due to lower performance compared to Qualcomm. However, the new Dimensity 9500 is seen catching up in power while maintaining a cheaper cost.

Both the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 use TSMC's 3nm N3P process, yet the cost difference is significant. Actual prices may vary depending on MediaTek's and Qualcomm's deals with TSMC, and not all partners may access the chips at the lowest cost, similar to how Samsung uses exclusive Snapdragon versions for its flagship phones.

With Qualcomm chip prices rising due to advanced manufacturing and R&D, MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 could become more appealing. If the chipmaker maintains lower costs while matching performance, phone makers may increasingly choose it over Qualcomm.