iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 SE pricing starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800).

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 December 2022 17:57 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo Neo 7 SE has a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera in the front.

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 SE features a 64-megapixel main camera
  • The smartphone’s India price and availability is yet to be announced
  • iQoo Neo 7 SE comes in three different colourways

iQoo Neo 7 SE has been launched in China on Thursday. The company revealed its Neo 7 SE smartphone as the follow up to the iQoo Neo 7 that was launched in October. As speculated ahead of its launch, the Neo 7 SE handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Neo 7 SE will run on Android 13-based Origin OS 3 out-of-the-box.

As previously mentioned, the new handset comes out less than two months after the iQoo Neo 7 was launched in October. The latest iQoo phone arrives in five different storage options and three different colour variants, namely Electric Blue, Interstellar Black and Galaxy.

iQoo Neo 7 SE price, availability

iQoo Neo 7 SE price is set at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage option has been priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,100), while the 12GB + 256GB storage and the 16GB + 256 GB storage variants are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,500) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,100), respectively.

The top-of-the-line model that comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage will cost CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 24,200). All five variants are now on sale on the Vivo shop in China.

The Vivo subsidiary has not yet specified a launch date for the iQoo Neo 7 SE in other markets, including India.

iQoo Neo 7 SE specifications

The iQoo Neo 7 SE runs on Android 13-based Origin OS 3 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display panel with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It is a flat screen with a hole-punch cutout at the centre on top. Under the hood, the Neo 7 SE is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, with up to 16GB of RAM.

The Neo 7 SE has a triple rear camera setup, sporting a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera in the front for selfies and video calls.

The handset comes in three storage options, namely 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The Neo 7 SE packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. iQoo claims the phone can charge up to 60 percent in 10 minutes.

