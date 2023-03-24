Technology News

Moto G13 India Launch Date Set for March 29, to Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Moto G13 will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2023 14:00 IST


Motorola has not revealed the display resolution of the Moto G13

Highlights
  • Moto G13 is confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto G13 will support 10W wired charging over a USB Type-C port
  • The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs. 11,000 in India

Moto G13 India launch date has been confirmed by the company. Soon after launching the Moto G73 5G smartphone in the country, the Lenovo-owned firm has announced that it will be adding another G-series smartphone to its lineup, with the introduction of the Moto G13. A landing page for the upcoming smartphone on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart, now reveals some key specifications of the upcoming handset along with its design.

According to the dedicated landing page for the upcoming Moto G13, the smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, similar to its global counterpart that made its debut in January.

Moto G13 Indian variant expected price, availability

The Moto G13 will be launched in India by the Lenovo-owned company Motorola on March 29. The smartphone is expected to go on sale exclusively via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in Matte Charcoal, and Lavender Blue colourways at launch.

The handset is expected to be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000 in the Indian market, according to a recent report.

Moto G13 expected specifications, features

Moto G13 has been confirmed to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display panel that offers 90Hz refresh rate. The panel sports a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. However, the company has not revealed the display resolution of the Moto G13.

As previously mentioned, the Moto G13 will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with a Mali G52 GPU. The smartphone sports 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It will also run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, as per the Flipkart landing page.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is confirmed to feature a triple camera rear setup that is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, followed by a depth sensor, and a macro sensor. For selfies, as previously mentioned, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit that supports 10W wired charging over a USB Type-C port. For biometric verification the smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Moto G13 will also be equipped with a stereo speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos audio. The handset has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, and offers Lenovo's ThinkShield for Mobile protection solution.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.




  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels

