Moto G13 India launch date has been confirmed by the company. Soon after launching the Moto G73 5G smartphone in the country, the Lenovo-owned firm has announced that it will be adding another G-series smartphone to its lineup, with the introduction of the Moto G13. A landing page for the upcoming smartphone on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart, now reveals some key specifications of the upcoming handset along with its design.

According to the dedicated landing page for the upcoming Moto G13, the smartphone will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, similar to its global counterpart that made its debut in January.

Moto G13 Indian variant expected price, availability

The Moto G13 will be launched in India by the Lenovo-owned company Motorola on March 29. The smartphone is expected to go on sale exclusively via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in Matte Charcoal, and Lavender Blue colourways at launch.

The handset is expected to be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000 in the Indian market, according to a recent report.

Moto G13 expected specifications, features

Moto G13 has been confirmed to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display panel that offers 90Hz refresh rate. The panel sports a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. However, the company has not revealed the display resolution of the Moto G13.

As previously mentioned, the Moto G13 will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with a Mali G52 GPU. The smartphone sports 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It will also run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, as per the Flipkart landing page.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is confirmed to feature a triple camera rear setup that is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, followed by a depth sensor, and a macro sensor. For selfies, as previously mentioned, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit that supports 10W wired charging over a USB Type-C port. For biometric verification the smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Moto G13 will also be equipped with a stereo speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos audio. The handset has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, and offers Lenovo's ThinkShield for Mobile protection solution.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.