Technology News

Motorola Razr+ Moniker and Model Number Leak Online, Hints at Imminent Launch

Motorola Razr+ is tipped to feature a 2,850 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2023 11:01 IST
Motorola Razr+ Moniker and Model Number Leak Online, Hints at Imminent Launch

Moto Razr 2022 was launched in China in August last year

Highlights
  • Moto Razr 2022 features flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • New handset could debut in June
  • Moto Razr 2022 has a 3,500mAh battery

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch a clamshell foldable smartphone as a successor to the Moto Razr 2022. The moniker and codename of the purported handset have leaked online. The anticipated foldable device is expected to come with a new Motorola Razr+ moniker and XT2321 model name. The Motorola Razr+ is rumoured to feature a 2.7-inch cover display and could be backed by a 2,850 mAh battery. Its predecessor, the Moto Razr 2022 powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was unveiled in China in August last year.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Motorola will launch this new foldable smartphone with the Razr+ moniker instead of the Razr brand name. The report also suggests model number XT2321 for the Motorola Razr+.

Recently, a live image of the purported Motorola Razr+ had leaked on the Web. The image suggested a dual-colour rear panel and a dual rear camera setup for the device. It is rumoured to come with a 2.7-inch external display and is said to feature a 2,850 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Earlier in February, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang teased the arrival of the next edition of Razr foldable smartphones and confirmed that it would launch "very soon." It is expected to go official in June. Since this has not yet been confirmed by Motorola, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The anticipated Motorola Razr+ is likely to come with upgrades over the Moto Razr 2022 that was launched in China in August last year with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Moto Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display and a 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front camera as well. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr Plus, Motorola Razr 2023, Motorola Razr 2022
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
After UK, New Zealand to Ban TikTok on Government Devices Over Security Concerns

Related Stories

Motorola Razr+ Moniker and Model Number Leak Online, Hints at Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  2. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Tipped; Here's When It Could Arrive
  5. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform: All Details
  6. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  7. Pixel 8 Leaked Renders Hint at Smaller Display With Rounded Corners
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Debut in India on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 13 Pro Review: All About the Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Blaze 2 With Unisoc 7616 SoC, Glass Back Design Tipped to Debut in India in April
  2. Far Cry 5 Gets 60fps Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X as Ubisoft Announces Free Weekend Access
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India Launch Set for March 24 via Flipkart; Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 1330 SoC
  4. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  5. PhonePe Raises Further $200 Million From Walmart at $12 Billion Valuation, Plans to Build New Businesses
  6. ‘Taking Zero-Risk Approach in India’: Giottus CEO on Keeping Crypto Biz Legally Safe
  7. Bitcoin Exceeds $25,700, Investors Warned to Tread Cautiously After Crypto Bank Shutdowns
  8. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  9. Apple Working on Natural Language Generation Features for Siri on Apple TV: Report
  10. Steam Spring Sale 2023 Best Deals: God of War, FIFA 23, Cyberpunk 2077, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.