Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch a clamshell foldable smartphone as a successor to the Moto Razr 2022. The moniker and codename of the purported handset have leaked online. The anticipated foldable device is expected to come with a new Motorola Razr+ moniker and XT2321 model name. The Motorola Razr+ is rumoured to feature a 2.7-inch cover display and could be backed by a 2,850 mAh battery. Its predecessor, the Moto Razr 2022 powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was unveiled in China in August last year.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Motorola will launch this new foldable smartphone with the Razr+ moniker instead of the Razr brand name. The report also suggests model number XT2321 for the Motorola Razr+.

Recently, a live image of the purported Motorola Razr+ had leaked on the Web. The image suggested a dual-colour rear panel and a dual rear camera setup for the device. It is rumoured to come with a 2.7-inch external display and is said to feature a 2,850 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Earlier in February, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang teased the arrival of the next edition of Razr foldable smartphones and confirmed that it would launch "very soon." It is expected to go official in June. Since this has not yet been confirmed by Motorola, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The anticipated Motorola Razr+ is likely to come with upgrades over the Moto Razr 2022 that was launched in China in August last year with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Moto Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display and a 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 32-megapixel front camera as well. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

