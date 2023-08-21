Technology News

BYJU'S Senior Vice President Cherian Thomas Resigns, to Lead US-Based Firm Next

Thomas, touted to be the architect behind BYJU’s American expansion, was also responsible for spearheading the business of Osmo (as its CEO).

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 August 2023 18:34 IST
BYJU'S Senior Vice President Cherian Thomas Resigns, to Lead US-Based Firm Next

A source at BYJU'S confirmed Thomas' departure, but did not comment on his successor

Highlights
  • Thomas co-founded food blogging platform Cucumbertown in 2012
  • Impending is the studio behind applications like video games Heads Up
  • A mail sent to BYJU'S did not elicit any response

BYJU'S Senior Vice President for international business Cherian Thomas has resigned from the company and will now helm US-based Impending. 

As the CEO, Thomas will focus on building and scaling the product portfolio, while strengthening and growing a global talent pool, Impending Inc said in a statement.

A mail sent to BYJU'S did not elicit any response.

A source at BYJU'S confirmed Thomas' departure, but did not comment on his successor.

"We are hugely excited to have Cherian Thomas on board. We share a vision of creating inspired apps with pop culture potential without compromise and have convinced each other that we are going to make it happen together," Impending co-founder Phill Ryu said.

Thomas, touted to be the architect behind BYJU's American expansion, was also responsible for spearheading the business of Osmo (as its CEO), a BYJU'S subsidiary, with a revenue of over $100 million (nearly Rs. 830 crore) in FY21, according to the release.

He was the first international employee at BYJU'S back in 2017 and was credited with building the international organisation, according to the statement.

Thomas co-founded food blogging platform Cucumbertown in 2012, having sold the VC-backed startup to Japanese conglomerate Cookpad in 2016. He was also one of the earliest employees at gaming company Zynga, having worked with them until their IPO in 2011.

Impending is the studio behind applications like video games Heads Up and Here Kitty, and listing app Clear. 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BYJU, BYJU's, Cherian Thomas
Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module Establishes Connection With Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter
Moto G14 New Colour Options to Launch in India on August 24: All Details

Related Stories

BYJU'S Senior Vice President Cherian Thomas Resigns, to Lead US-Based Firm Next
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  2. Motorola G84 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design: See Here
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  4. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Get a Redesigned Camera App: Report
  6. iQoo Z8 Specifications, Colour Options Leak Online: Check Here
  7. Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes on Moon in Failure: Details
  8. WhatsApp for Desktop May Soon Get New Text Formatting Tools: Report
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Would Not Be Impacted by Luna-25's Failure: ISRO Scientists
  10. Moto G14 to Be Available in These Colour Variants in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website: All Details
  2. Moto G14 New Colour Options to Launch in India on August 24: All Details
  3. BYJU'S Senior Vice President Cherian Thomas Resigns, to Lead US-Based Firm Next
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module Establishes Connection With Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Reportedly Feature a New Camera App with Redesigned Interface
  6. Meta Expected to Roll Out Web Version for Threads by This Week: Report
  7. iQoo Z8 Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Online; Said to Launch Next Month
  8. PayPal USD Expected to Do Better Than Facebook's Libra in Stablecoin Market
  9. DC's Blue Beetle Beats Barbie at North America Box Office
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Would Not Be Impacted by Russia's Luna-25's Failure: ISRO Scientists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.