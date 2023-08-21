Technology News

Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website: All Details

Realme C51 was recently launched in Taiwan with 64GB storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2023 20:01 IST
Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme Africa

Realme C51 will come in two colour options - Black and Mint Green

Realme C51, which was launched in Taiwan last month, is all set to make its debut in the African market as well. The smartphone is listed on the company's African website with all the specifications. The smartphone comes with 64GB storage in Taiwan, however, in Africa, it will ship with more storage. The smartphone is listed to offer up to 8GB RAM, which also includes a virtual RAM of 4GB.

The Realme C51 product page is now live on Realme's Africa website hinting at its imminent launch. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company. The listing reveals all the key details of the smartphone including display, storage, camera as well as colour options and design. The phone will come in two colour shades - Carbon Black and Mint Green.

Realme C51 specifications

The upcoming Realme C51 is confirmed to get a 6.7-inch HD (720 x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 560nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is listed to be powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage expandable up to 2TB via a MicroSD card. The phone also features RAM expansion technology that allows users to use 4GB of unutilised storage as virtual RAM.

Additionally, the Realme C51 is confirmed to get a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. The phone will also house a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Just like the Taiwanese variant, the Realme C51 in Africa will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is listed to measure 167.2 x 76.7 x 7.99 mm and weighs 186g. The same variant could also make its way to India. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Comment
 
 

