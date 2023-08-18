Moto G54 5G launch could be around the corner, if recent leaks are any indication. The exact launch date of the new G-series phone has not been announced by Motorola yet, but the handset has surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database ahead of its reveal. It has also been allegedly spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites, hinting at its imminent arrival in India and other markets. Additionally, alleged renders of the smartphone have leaked online. In the leaked images, the Moto G53 successor is seen in three distinct shades with a hole-punch display. The renders also suggest a dual rear camera setup on the device.

The Moto G54 5G is listed on the FCC database with model number XT-2343-1. The listing suggests that it would be a dual-SIM smartphone with support for Wi-Fi 802.11 /b/g/n/ac, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) posted screenshots of alleged TDRA and BIS listings of Moto G54 5G on X (formerly Twitter). As per the post, the handset bearing model number XT-2343-2 has bagged approval from TDRA. The alleged BIS listing also has a similar XT-2343-5 model number.

Additionally, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted alleged renders of Moto G54 5G on X. The handset is seen with slightly thick bezels on the sides and has a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. On the rear, it appears to have a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera sensors are seen arranged in a rectangular-shaped island at the upper left corner of the rear panel. The phone is shown in black, blue and green colour options.

The design of the Moto G54 5G looks identical to its predecessor — Moto G53 5G. The latter was launched in China in December last year with a price tag of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model

The Moto G53 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an unspecified octa-core Snapdragon SoC. A dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 128GB of onboard storage, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support are the key specifications of the handset.

