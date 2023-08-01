Technology News
  Moto G14 With 50 Megapixel Camera, 6.5 Inch LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G14 With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6.5-Inch LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G14 is available in Steel Gray, Sky Blue colourways, while new Butter Cream and Pale Lilac colour options will be launched in the coming weeks.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2023 14:57 IST
Moto G14 With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6.5-Inch LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G14 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999

Highlights
  • Moto G14 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 chipset
  • The handset runs on Android 13 with the company's My UX optimisations
  • The Moto G14 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging

Moto G14 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest affordable G-series smartphone. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and a Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speaker setup. The handset comes with with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower charging. The Moto G14 runs on Android 13 and the smartphone maker has promised to update the device to Android 14 and provide three years of security updates.

Moto G14 price in India, availability

Moto G14 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is available in Steel Gray and Sky Blue colourways and the company says that new Butter Cream and Pale Lilac colour options with a vegan leather finish will be introduced in India in the coming weeks.

The handset will go on sale in India for the first time on August 8 at 12pm (noon) and customers can purchase it via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and retail stores. Customers who buy the Moto G14 via Flipkart can also avail of a Rs. 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank card transactions.

Moto G14 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G14 runs on Android 13 with the company's My UX optimisations. The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD display with a pixel density of 405ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC with an Arm Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the rear panel, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with Quad Pixel technology, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and an f/1.8 aperture. For video chats and selfies, the Moto G14 has a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Moto G14 has 128GB of inbuilt UFS2.2 storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Motorola has included a 5,000mAh battery on the handset with 20W TurboPower charging — the company also says that you get a compatible charger in the box. The Moto G14 has an IP52 rating for splash resistance. It measures 161.46 x 73.82 x 7.99mm and weighs 177g.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G14

Moto G14

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Loki Season 2 Trailer Out Now, Streaming October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
Redmi Watch 3 Active With 1.83-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

