OnePlus Nord 3 India launch event will be hosted on July 5. The company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming premium Nord-series smartphone in India alongside the Nord CE 3 and the Nord Buds 2R. The OnePlus Nord 3 will likely debut as a successor to the Nord 2T (Review). OnePlus has confirmed some key details about the Nord 3 5G ahead of its launch. Alongside, the rumour mill continues to churn out more details about the handset. The latest leak by a tipster suggests the RAM and camera details of the OnePlus Nord 3.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the India variant of the OnePlus Nord 3 will launch with up to 16GB of RAM. While Agarwal did not reveal other RAM options of the Nord 3, OnePlus might launch the phone with 8GB and 12GB of RAM as lower-priced options. The tipster also uploaded an image, which suggests that the Nord 3 will offer support for RAM-Vita, which is OnePlus' version of virtual RAM.

As per the tipster, there will also be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor on the back with support for optical image stabilisation. The same camera sensor is found in the OnePlus 11 (Review) and the OnePlus 11R (Review).

The teaser image shared by OnePlus confirms that the Nord 3 has a triple camera setup on the back. The handset will also launch in two colour options — Tempest Gray and Misty Green. OnePlus also revealed that the phone has a flat display and frame. On the right edge of the handset is the Alert Slider, below which is the power button. The phone's volume rocker is on the left side.

OnePlus's Nord 3 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

A recent leak also claimed that the OnePlus Nord 3 price in India will start at Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The company will reveal the official price and availability details of the smartphone at the event on July 5.

