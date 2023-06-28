Technology News
OnePlus Nord 3 India Variant Tipped to Get 16GB RAM, 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera: All Details

OnePlus Nord 3 will launch in India on July 5.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 June 2023 12:06 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 will launch in two colours in India.

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 will launch with a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Nord 3 might feature up to 16GB of RAM

OnePlus Nord 3 India launch event will be hosted on July 5. The company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming premium Nord-series smartphone in India alongside the Nord CE 3 and the Nord Buds 2R. The OnePlus Nord 3 will likely debut as a successor to the Nord 2T (Review). OnePlus has confirmed some key details about the Nord 3 5G ahead of its launch. Alongside, the rumour mill continues to churn out more details about the handset. The latest leak by a tipster suggests the RAM and camera details of the OnePlus Nord 3.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the India variant of the OnePlus Nord 3 will launch with up to 16GB of RAM. While Agarwal did not reveal other RAM options of the Nord 3, OnePlus might launch the phone with 8GB and 12GB of RAM as lower-priced options. The tipster also uploaded an image, which suggests that the Nord 3 will offer support for RAM-Vita, which is OnePlus' version of virtual RAM.

As per the tipster, there will also be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor on the back with support for optical image stabilisation. The same camera sensor is found in the OnePlus 11 (Review) and the OnePlus 11R (Review).

The teaser image shared by OnePlus confirms that the Nord 3 has a triple camera setup on the back. The handset will also launch in two colour options — Tempest Gray and Misty Green. OnePlus also revealed that the phone has a flat display and frame. On the right edge of the handset is the Alert Slider, below which is the power button. The phone's volume rocker is on the left side.

OnePlus's Nord 3 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

A recent leak also claimed that the OnePlus Nord 3 price in India will start at Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The company will reveal the official price and availability details of the smartphone at the event on July 5.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord 3 5G India launch, OnePlus Nord 3 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India
US Judge Rejects Apple's Bid to Throw Out Lawsuit That Accuses CEO Tim Cook of Defrauding Shareholders
Moto G14 Bags TDRA Certification After EEC Listing; Could Launch Soon: Report

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.